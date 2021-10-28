"I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19," Chance the Rapper says on Peace of Mind with Taraji

Chance the Rapper Says He Has a 'Lot of Dark Days' and Currently 'Deals with PTSD'

Chance the Rapper is opening up about mental health.

In a clip from Peace of Mind with Taraji premiered exclusively with PEOPLE on Thursday, Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade chat with Chance about mental health, the pressure placed on Black men to "man up" — and why he's working to break that cycle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the opening of the clip, Henson, 51, asks Chance if mental health was a topic of discussion in his household. To this, the rapper replies, "Wellness wasn't something that we knew, you know?"

"There's probably a ton of situations where people you know, we just wrote them off as crazy, or like they was tweakin' but they were actually going through a chronic mental health disorder," Chance, 28, says.

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

He continued, "I feel like this is something that we're all, as a mainstream, we're starting to be like, 'OK, yeah health is beyond just our physical.'"

The "All Night" rapper also opened up about his personal mental health struggles — and says he has "a lot of dark days."

"Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I've seen people I didn't know get killed too," he says. "You become kind of numb to it, like somebody else died last week but it stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don't realize until later — like I have lasting effects."

The episode, titled "Why Black Men Don't Cry with Chance the Rapper" will air on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch — and it will also feature a 19-year-old who shares he felt ashamed to ask for help when he came out as bisexual.

The series releases a new episode every week and in each, the co-hosts will discuss mental health with celebrity guests as well as everyday people to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

RELATED: Chance the Rapper Wishes Speedy Recovery to Woman Who Went Viral for Using Gorilla Glue in Her Hair

The rapper took a break from daddy duties in September and made an appearance at the 2021 Met Gala with his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett.

At the event, Chance told reporters about enjoying the parents' night out. "This is a huge relief to just be out here with a bunch of adults," he told Keke Palmer during the Vogue live stream. The pair share daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 6.

"[It's] amazing," he then told PEOPLE about being kid-free for the night, as Kirsten said, "I miss them!"