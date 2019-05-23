Chance the Rapper Makes Desperate Plea to Find a Kidney Donor to Save Aunt: 'I Really Need Help'

Chance the Rapper is asking fans for help finding a kidney donor for his aunt.

The rapper, 26, made a series of emotional Twitter pleas on Thursday in a bid to help his Aunt Toni.

“I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed [sic] for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God,” Chance said..

“A prayer really goes a long way,” he added.

After fans commented asking for his aunt’s blood type, he added another tweet: “I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this, Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match [sic].”

Several fans expressed a willingness to help.

“Prayers going up that she finds a kidney!” one fan replied.

“I would totally give up my kidney for your auntie if we were a match. I’m not one for prayer but I’ll keep your auntie and your family in my thoughts,” another responded.

“I’m O positive lemme help,” yet another fan offered.

The musician has been busy at work completing his first studio album, and released the single “Groceries” earlier this month. On Wednesday, Chance posted a video thanking fans, and his Aunt, for supporting his new song, and asking for viewers to purchase the single on iTunes.

“I don’t usually make videos like this, but I need you to all go and cop that new ‘Groceries’ single,” he said with the song playing in the background. “It’s my first song ever on iTunes, you all know me, I’ve been doing this streaming thing since Day 1 with SoundCloud, but it’s my first joint. It’s up on iTunes right now for 99 cents. I’m talking to everyone — I’m talking to my Auntie that’s watching this right now.”

“I’m so happy to have this album finally coming out, thank you to everybody that’s supported me,” he added.

Chance the Rapper Rich Fury/Getty

The Grammy winner lost another aunt, Kimberly Bennett, to breast cancer in 2017. “My Auntie Kim lost her battle with breast cancer early Sunday morning. She was a warrior and wanted me to share this,” he said at the time of her passing, sharing a video in which Bennett discussing her experience with the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Foundation.

Chance and his wife Kirsten Corley are expecting their second child later this year. The couple share daughter Kensli, who turns 4 in September. Before the pair were married in March, Chance shared the sweet story about the moment he knew he’d marry Kirsten – way back at age 9.

“Sixteen years later it’s happening,” the rapper said in a post on Twitter. “This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”