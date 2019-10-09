Chance the Rapper Reveals He Can Call Kanye West Whenever He Wants: 'I've Got a Direct Line'

Chance the Rapper is the keeper of some coveted phone numbers.

The 26-year-old rapper took a drive with James Corden for a new episode of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show, and divulged some facts about his famous friendships, including former President Barack Obama.

While Chance may have known Obama since he was just 8 years old — later even interning for his first presidential campaign in 2007 — he revealed that he still doesn’t have access to the former president’s personal cell phone.

“I don’t have his number, but I have a number for him,” Chance explained. “I have a person I could call that will say, ‘OK, I’ll have him call you.'”

According to the “Hot Shower” singer, another high-profile friend has a similar method of communication.

“It’s the same way with JAY-Z,” he revealed. “JAY-Z and Barack Obama are very similar. Both of them have an assistant that you have to call, and then you get a call from a private number, and it’s either JAY-Z or Barack Obama on the phone.”

“I never know which one is calling when I get that call back number,” he joked.

Image zoom Chance the Rapper with James Corden The Late Late Show with James Corden

While Obama and JAY-Z may like to use middle-man to filter through phone calls from friends, Kanye West doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

“You know who I’ve got a direct line to?” he asks Corden, answering, “Kanye West. So that’s pretty cool.”

The artist then dished on his fellow rapper, saying that West is the type to surprise his friends with spontaneous plans.

“Kanye’s the kind of dude that will be like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet,'” he revealed of his pal’s spur-of-the-moment changeups. “And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?'”