"HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW," Chance The Rapper tweeted on Thursday

Chance The Rapper Gives Health Update on Jeremih's COVID-19 Recovery: 'I Am Filled with Praise'

Jeremih is heading home after enduring a case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to friend and collaborator Chance The Rapper.

Chance, 27, shared in a series of tweets on Thursday that he had spoken to Jeremih "for the first time in almost a month," revealing to fans that the 33-year-old singer is scheduled to be released from the hospital later this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW," he tweeted, "I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH."

"HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW," Chance continued. "WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME."

The rapper also showed his appreciation for frontline workers who cared Jeremih during his hospitalization, writing in another tweet, "Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony."

A representative for Jeremih did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about his health battle.

News of Jeremih's hospitalization first broke in mid-November when TMZ reported that he had been placed on a ventilator while seeking treatment for COVID-19. At the time, a number of stars — including Chance — shared messages of support for the musical artist on social media.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, who have collaborated on several occasions over the years. The rapper later added in another post, "Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," Big Sean said in a tweet, while Meek Mill wrote, "Prayers up to jerimah [sic] and his family."

"Keeping Jeremih in my prayers," Toni Braxton wrote in a separate message.

On Nov. 19, Jeremih's agent told Variety in a statement that he was taken off the ventilator, but his condition was still considered to be critical and he remained in the ICU.

Image zoom Jeremih | Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Jeremih's family confirmed on Nov. 21 that the "Birthday Sex" singer was transferred out of the ICU.

"He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room," they told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

As of Thursday, there have been more than 14,096,400 cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 274,700 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.