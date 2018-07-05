Chance the Rapper is celebrating more than just the country’s independence this Fourth of July!

The rapper, 25, proposed to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley during a backyard party in front of several of their friends and family on Wednesday.

His brother, Taylor Bennett, shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on Instagram, writing, “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys 💛.”

In a video that circulated on social media, Chance — born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — can be seen getting down on one knee while asking Corley, “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?”

The couple share 2½-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett, who they welcomed in September 2015. The little girl ran up to her parents as her mom said “yes.”

The hitmaker confirmed his engagement on Twitter writing, “She said yes

.”

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

The engaged pair began dating in 2013, but they separated in May 2016 when Corley filed court documents to declare the rapper Kensli’s father. She asked the court’s to remain “sole caretaker” of their daughter and also requested child support, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Corley withdrew her filing in January 2017 when she and the rapper reconciled.

In February 2017, he thanked Corley and their daughter during his acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

“I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago,” said the entertainer in his acceptance speech for best new artist.

“Independence means freedom — I do it with these folks right here,” added Chance the Rapper, 23. “Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord, let’s go!”

At the end of May, Chance shared a touching tribute to Corley on Instagram for her birthday.

“From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend,” he wrote in the caption. “You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday.”