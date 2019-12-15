Image zoom Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper will not be going on tour.

The rapper, 26, made the announcement on social media Sunday, sharing a lengthy message and citing family commitments.

“I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” the father of two said. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

The three-time Grammy winner apologized for the unexpected cancellation. “I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert,” he wrote.

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless,” he concluded his post.

The cancellation comes after the Rhythm + Flow judge performed on Saturday at the sold-out Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

In September, following the birth of his second daughter Marli, Chance announced the postponement of his tour due to paternity leave. The hitmaker, who is also dad to 4-year-old daughter Kensli, had chosen to delay his concerts just days ahead of its kickoff in San Francisco on Sept. 14.

“I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc,” he said, referencing his wedding to wife Kirsten in March. “But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most.”

“At this point as a husband and father of two, I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” he said. “I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

The tour was scheduled to begin on Jan. 15, 2020, in San Diego, California.