Chance the Rapper Opens Up About His Brother and BFF for International Friendship Day

To celebrate International Friendship Day (July 30), Chance the Rapper is opening up about his BFF (and fellow rapper) Taylor Bennet — who just so happens to be his little brother!

The "We Go High" musician — an admitted Disney lover — teamed up with Mickey True Original, which is launching several new collaborations for IFD, to share how he stays true to his BFF, even though they haven't always seen eye to eye.

"We definitely fought growing up," Chance, 27, tells PEOPLE of Taylor, 24. But the native Chicagoans, who are also both dads — Chance shares daughters Kensli, 4, and Marli Grace, 10 months, with wife Kirsten Corley, and Taylor has Charlie, 1, and newborn Blake, with Kayla Moore — always come together when it matters most.

"I think the older we got, the more it set in that no matter what we will always have each other and that family is a bond we won’t take for granted," Chance says.

Chance, who calls Taylor "the Donald to my Mickey," says they have plenty in common with their animated counterparts, who have been friends for over 90 years.

"Donald and Mickey complement each other really well and I think Taylor and I are the same way. We push each other to be better musicians, fathers, brothers and partners but also always have each other’s back," says the Grammy winner. "It’s a blessing to have the ability to say my brother is somebody who I agree with enough and admire enough to support each other through our lives and our careers. What he aspires to be, I aspire to be."

Chance has also had the opportunity to share his love for the "Sensational Six" — Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto — with his daughters.

"Getting to take my daughter Kensli for the first time to Disney World and watching her meet all her favorite characters in real life" was a major highlight, he recalls, "We went as a family and brought my parents as well so it was a really special experience and memory I’ll have forever."

To celebrate International Friendship Day, the “Mickey & Friends: Stay True” campaign is also launching a number of new merch collaborations with brands including Love Your Melon, Bauble Bar, Otterbox, shopDisney UK, Big W and H&M, creating mouse-approved jewelry, customizable t-shirts and more.

