Chance the Rapper Organizes Holiday Giveaway of 1,500 Free Meals in Chicago for His Birthday
Birthday wishes are in order for Chance the Rapper!
To celebrate his 29th birthday on Saturday, the "Holy" musician organized a meal giveaway through his non-profit SocialWorks.
"Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community," Chance wrote on Instagram with a video of the event.
In the clip, the camera follows volunteers and people in cars as they exchange food. The post also shows off Chance's Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor "Mint Chocolate Chance."
In addition to his efforts with the Holiday Meal Giveaway, Chance also posted sweet pictures of himself as a child, featuring his mom, Lisa Bennett, and brother, Taylor Bennett.
"He's 29," he wrote in the caption. "Best gift u can get me is showing someone they're a child of God today." ("Child of God" is also the name of the rapper's new single).
Outside of his work as a humanitarian and a musician, Chance is also father to daughters Marli, 2, and Kensli, 6, with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett.
The couple talked to PEOPLE about finally having a child-free date night while attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
"[It's] amazing," Chance told PEOPLE, as Kirsten said, "I miss them!"
"I miss them [too]," Chance quickly added, joking, "just in case they look at this interview in 20 years!"