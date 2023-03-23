Chaka Khan's Glamorous Throwback Photos

The Queen of Funk has always had extra flair. Celebrate the singer's milestone birthday with a look back at her photos through the years

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 23, 2023 05:32 PM
01 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1976

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Chaka Khan performs on stage in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

02 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1985

CHAKA KHAN, 1985
AP

A 10-time Grammy winner, Khan holds up her award at the 27th ceremony in L.A.

03 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1986

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Gie Knaeps/Getty

Khan takes center stage at the Diamond Awards Festival in Antwerp, Belgium.

04 of 10

Chaka Khan in 2016

Prince: The Official Prince Tribute A Celebration Of Life And Music
Adam Bettcher/Getty

Legends only! Khan hangs with Stevie Wonder at the Official Prince Tribute: A Celebration of Life and Music in Minnesota.

05 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1970

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

A young Khan smiles in a snap celebrating the Grammys.

06 of 10

Chaka Khan in the 1980s

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Nicky J. Sims/Redferns

Khan serves '80s style realness at a performance in the U.K.

07 of 10

Chaka Khan in 2016

VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - NYC
Dennis Van Tine/ABACAPRESS.COM

The singer shines at the VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night in Brooklyn.

08 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1984

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty

Khan works the camera during a promo shoot in N.Y.C.

09 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1975

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Michael Putland/Getty

Khan commands the stage with Rufus during the Midsummer Music festival in London.

10 of 10

Chaka Khan in 1990

Chaka Khan 70th birthday
Michael Putland/Getty

Happy Birthday to an icon!

