Chaka Khan's Glamorous Throwback Photos The Queen of Funk has always had extra flair. Celebrate the singer's milestone birthday with a look back at her photos through the years By Kate Hogan Published on March 23, 2023 05:32 PM 01 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1976 Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns Chaka Khan performs on stage in Amstelveen, Netherlands. 02 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1985 AP A 10-time Grammy winner, Khan holds up her award at the 27th ceremony in L.A. 03 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1986 Gie Knaeps/Getty Khan takes center stage at the Diamond Awards Festival in Antwerp, Belgium. 04 of 10 Chaka Khan in 2016 Adam Bettcher/Getty Legends only! Khan hangs with Stevie Wonder at the Official Prince Tribute: A Celebration of Life and Music in Minnesota. 05 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1970 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty A young Khan smiles in a snap celebrating the Grammys. 06 of 10 Chaka Khan in the 1980s Nicky J. Sims/Redferns Khan serves '80s style realness at a performance in the U.K. 07 of 10 Chaka Khan in 2016 Dennis Van Tine/ABACAPRESS.COM The singer shines at the VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night in Brooklyn. 08 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1984 Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Khan works the camera during a promo shoot in N.Y.C. 09 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1975 Michael Putland/Getty Khan commands the stage with Rufus during the Midsummer Music festival in London. 10 of 10 Chaka Khan in 1990 Michael Putland/Getty Happy Birthday to an icon!