Chaka Khan Shades Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige After Placing 29th on Greatest Singers List

Chaka Khan is taking issue with Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list.

While appearing on Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast this week, the musician, 69, expressed her thoughts on being placed 29th on the list and took aim at other artists who were sectioned above her.

As podcast host Andrew Goldman congratulated Khan on being included, the "I'm Every Woman" crooner said, "This don't mean a great deal to me. These people don't quantify or validate me in any way."

Khan then questioned who exactly made the list, which she wasn't entirely familiar with, and as Goldman told her that Aretha Franklin earned the top spot, she responded, "As she f------ should."

When the host told her about some of the other vocalists who were also featured, Khan did not shy away from sharing her other thoughts.

Noting that Mariah Carey earned the No. 5 spot on the list, Khan replied, "That must be payola or some s--- like that."

When Goldman mentioned Beyoncé claimed No. 8, the artist said "no comment," before she added: "She's a great singer. She really has the opportunity to be a great singer. She has what it takes. She's got the chops. She does."

The most candid response came, however, when Khan learned that Mary J. Blige appeared on the list just a few spots ahead of her at No. 25.

"They are blind as a motherf------ bat! They need hearing aids," she said. "... These must be the children of Helen Keller!"

Despite this, Khan confirmed that she and Blige pair are still close, following the 2007 mending of their relationship and subsequent recording of the song "Disrespectful" together.

"She and I have that kind of relationship we can talk ... you know, I love her, She loves me," she told the Goldman. "We don't have a problem."

Rolling Stone's much-talked-about list was released on the first day of 2023, and features other singers, including Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke and Joni Mitchell, to name a few.

Céline Dion was noticeably absent from the starry names, which caused outrage among fans of the singer, with some even protesting outside of Rolling Stone's New York City offices shortly after the list was published.