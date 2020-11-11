Chaka Khan Jokes She's a 'Hermit' amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I'm Chaka Isolation Khan'

"I've been very successful at being able to come home, hang Chaka Khan in the closet and come out 'Nana' and I love it," the music icon said

Even through trying times, Chaka Khan has a sense of humor.

On Tuesday, the legendary musician, 67, shared a clip on her Instagram discussing how she's been adjusting to social distancing and isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though it's unclear whom she's speaking to, Khan hilariously jokes about how she's "already" naturally reclusive.

"I'm already a great hermit," the star said. "I'm already just great at this. I can isolate for ... I mean, wooo."

"I'm Chaka 'Isolation' Khan," she said with a chuckle, before adding, "I see that I've been very successful at being able to come home, hang 'Chaka Khan' in the closet and come out 'Nana' and I love it. I love it."

She captioned her post, writing, "We all have different sides of ourselves. For me these days, there is Chaka & Nana 💋💋 Love you all‼️"

"Please stay healthy & safe as we move towards the holiday season 💜," she added.

In February, the "Ain't Nobody" hitmaker showed off another side of herself when she was unveiled as "Miss Monster" during her time competing on hit singing competition show, The Masked Singer.

“I’ve just got to say, I have studied your voice so much. I’m so deeply inspired by you,” panelist Nicole Scherzinger told the 10-time Grammy winner after her identity was revealed.