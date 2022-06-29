"If we go down then we go down together" affirms the duo, quoting their 2017 hit "Paris"

The Chainsmokers Respond to TikTok Trend Using Their Lyrics to Oppose Reversal of Roe v. Wade

A once-popular song by The Chainsmokers has gone viral again in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Their 2017 hit "Paris" features the lyrics "if we go down, then we go down together," a mantra that has resonated with TikTok users looking to offer their support and express solidarity following Friday's decision.

Many used the sound, which included those newly powerful lyrics, to offer more than just messages of support. Some users offered what has been referred to as "safe places" to go "camping," a movement that arose in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

Others used the sound to express their distress over SCOTUS's decision, and one video, in particular, caught the attention of one of the artists themselves.

@moschultemusic wrote alongside a video of her being moved to tears when lip-syncing the "Paris" lyrics, "Do you think The Chainsmokers knew their little pop song about Paris would be used to fight for reproductive rights? F— the Supreme Court."

Drew Taggart, one of the two artists that make up the duo (the other being Alex Pall), duetted the video to speak on The Chainsmokers' behalf regarding their feelings towards the issue. The 32-year-old captioned the response, "we did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in 🤍"

In the video, the visibly moved artist joins the user in lip-syncing the lyrics "we go down together."

One user commented "Our unexpected pro-choice kings," which the artist gave a Like to. Another wrote, "The videos under this audio literally give me hope ❤️" which also received a Like from the artist.

Taggart reposted his interaction with the original video to his Instagram with the same key lyrics as the caption.

In a follow-up video, The Chainsmokers wrote "this song has so much more meaning every time we perform it now 🤍❤️🤍" alongside a clip of them performing "Paris" live.

They captioned the post with a promise to continue to perform the song that has inspired so much hope and represented a movement on social media: