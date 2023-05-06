The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami

Taggart was previously linked to Selena Gomez in January after they were photographed bowling together in New York City

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 6, 2023 07:10 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
Photo: 305pics/GC Images

Andrew "Drew" Taggart is sparking new romance rumors!

The Chainsmokers musician, 33, was spotted sharing some PDA with model Marianne Fonseca in Miami over the weekend.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they left a VIP party hosted by Carbone restaurant. Taggart wore a simple sheer black striped shirt and black pants with white sneakers. He accessorized the look with silver chains and a silver watch on his left wrist.

Fonseca wore a short golden dress with a sweetheart neckline, orange strappy heels and a black leather handbag and golden bracelets and earrings. She wore her hair up in a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle for the outing.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
305pics/GC Images

The two appeared to be in high spirits as they were photographed smiling and laughing as they moved through a sea of photographers.

This comes a few months after Taggart was seemingly linked to actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, after they were photographed spending some time together. The two were captured bowling together in January at New York City's The Gutter.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst "a group." The Only Murders in the Building star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez denied the rumors that the two were linked by posting a black-and-white image in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much," along with the hashtag "#iamsingle."

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His rep confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

Taggart has also been previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and influencer Haley Rowe.

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran Performs On Top of a Car Outside Pop Up Store in NYC
Ed Sheeran Jumps on Car for Impromptu Performance in N.Y.C. After Winning Copyright Trial
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss
Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, US, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mocked School Shooting Survivors in Unearthed Facebook Rants
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Dwyane Wade Advocates for Trans Community and Daughter Zaya amid Anti-LGBT Legislation: 'Focus on Acceptance'
Kingston Campbell, Boy Killed Playing Video Games
Va. Boy, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Video Games in His Bed: 'My Baby Was Such a Sweet Boy'
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop ‘Glad to Be Alive’ After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop 'Glad to Be Alive' After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Deadly Atlanta Shooting
1 Killed, 4 Wounded in Shooting at Atlanta Hospital, as 'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Remains at Large
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh Admits He 'Invented' Story About Dogs Causing Housekeeper's Fatal Fall
University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who died while working at Fort Jefferson on Nov. 5, 1861. The gravesite is now completely underwater. NPS Photo by C. Sproul
Remains of 19th Century Hospital and Cemetery Found Submerged Underwater in Florida
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Thousands of Bees Released onto Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Beehives Crashes
Young girl on sorrel horse
Florida Girl, 15, Dies After Horse Falls Onto Her Head During Equestrian Competition
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son