The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami

Andrew "Drew" Taggart is sparking new romance rumors!

The Chainsmokers musician, 33, was spotted sharing some PDA with model Marianne Fonseca in Miami over the weekend.

The pair were spotted holding hands as they left a VIP party hosted by Carbone restaurant. Taggart wore a simple sheer black striped shirt and black pants with white sneakers. He accessorized the look with silver chains and a silver watch on his left wrist.

Fonseca wore a short golden dress with a sweetheart neckline, orange strappy heels and a black leather handbag and golden bracelets and earrings. She wore her hair up in a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle for the outing.

305pics/GC Images

The two appeared to be in high spirits as they were photographed smiling and laughing as they moved through a sea of photographers.

This comes a few months after Taggart was seemingly linked to actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, after they were photographed spending some time together. The two were captured bowling together in January at New York City's The Gutter.

A source told PEOPLE that Gomez and Taggart — who were dressed in casual attire — were amongst "a group." The Only Murders in the Building star was seen holding an orange bowling ball with Taggart nearby.

However, Gomez denied the rumors that the two were linked by posting a black-and-white image in a since-deleted Instagram Story (captured by Pop Base) with the caption, "I like being alone too much," along with the hashtag "#iamsingle."

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs' 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His rep confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April 2021, explaining that the pair "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends."

Taggart has also been previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and influencer Haley Rowe.