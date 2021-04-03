Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries "broke up a month ago," according to his rep

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries Split After a Year of Dating: They 'Remain Friends'

Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries have called it quits after a year-long relationship.

The Chainsmokers member, 31, and Jeffries, 28, "broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends," his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. They were first romantically linked back last February 2020 when they were spotted together at a Super Bowl afterparty in Miami.

Us Weekly was the first to report the split.

Taggart and the DJ made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020, posting a photo of themselves sharing a kiss at dinner. They were also spotted on a double date with his Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall.

Most recently, the pair celebrated his 31st birthday (and New Year's Eve) during a getaway to Tulum, Mexico. "You make this planet feel like home," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, accompanied by throwbacks from their relationship.

Chantel Jeffries Drew Taggart Image zoom Drew Taggart and Chantel Jeffries | Credit: Chantel Jeffries/Instagram

"Happy birthday I love you as much as pie and I'll love you as long as pi continues," she added. "Wish I was saying this out loud so it would be punnier anyways can't wait to do everything on earth with you."

Jeffries was previously linked to Diplo, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber.