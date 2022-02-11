"Our fourth album is done now. There's so much stuff coming. It's really, really exciting," Drew Taggart tells PEOPLE

The Chainsmokers Call Fourth Album the 'Most Fun' They've Ever Had Making Music: 'It's Really Exciting'

The Chainsmokers are gearing up for the most exciting chapter of their career yet.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of the Grammy-winning electronic duo got candid about putting out new music — including their highly anticipated fourth full-length album — after a two-year hiatus.

"Our fourth album is done now. There's so much stuff coming. It's really, really exciting," says Taggart, adding that their catchy new "genre-less" single, "High," is "just the tip of the iceberg."

" 'High' is the first single off our fourth album, which is the most fun we've ever had making music," Taggart continues. "I know, traditionally, we've put out songs single by single, but we're doing an actual proper album rollout this time, which is really fun and exciting and [something] we've never done before. There's so many things surrounding it that we just can't wait to get into."

Taggart and Pall, who have been making music together for the past decade, also graced the stage for the first time in years when they performed "High" at the Los Angeles Rams halftime show in late January — something that Pall says was an exciting way to kick off their return to music.

"It felt great!" Pall says. "I think it was the quickest six minutes of my life. It was sick, and you know, we live in L.A. and getting the chance to play in front of 70,000 of your friends, basically, was a really cool way to be like, 'We're back, baby!' "

Not only do The Chainsmokers "have a lot of great stuff on the way," Pall and Taggart have their hands full with another venture outside of music: co-owning the tequila brand, JAJA.

"We're really proud of it, it's exciting. The tequila business is really hard, it's a door-to-door sales job," explains Taggart. "I definitely underestimated how difficult this business is, but it's very rewarding. And at the end of the day, it's tequila, so it's fun."

Pall and Taggart – who are big football fans themselves – are set to kick off Super Bowl weekend by headlining the MAXIMBet Music at the Market in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11.