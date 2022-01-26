Céline Dion Wishes Son René-Charles a Happy 21st Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'We Adore You'

"Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I've been thriving as I watch you grow," Céline Dion wrote

Céline Dion shared a sweet message on her son René-Charles' birthday.

The legendary singer wished her eldest son a happy 21st birthday on Instagram Tuesday. In the throwback photo, Dion held a newborn René-Charles in a hospital bed, while her late husband René Angélil looked on with love.

"René-Charles, 21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents," she wrote in the caption. "Since that day, I've been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me."

"We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true," she continued. "Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you!"

Celine Dion and son Rene Charles Angelil Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer signed the post on behalf of herself, Angélil and their twin sons Nelson and Eddy, 11.

Angélil, who was also Dion's manager, died in 2016 at age 74, after years of battling throat cancer.

Earlier this month, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared a touching tribute to Angélil on the sixth anniversary of his death. The Instagram post featured lyrics from her 2019 song "Courage" and a black-and-white photo of Angélil taken by photographer Hans Lambrechts.

Singer Celine Dion (R) and husband Rene Angelil in the audience during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Rene Angelil and Celine Dion | Credit: Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there… I miss you – Céline xx…" she wrote in the caption.

The singer repeated the first portion of the phrase in a second paragraph, but replaced "I miss you" with the French translation "Tu me manques."

Dion and Angélil went public with their relationship shortly before getting engaged in 1993 on the "Power of Love" singer's 25th birthday. The couple wed in December 1994 and would go on to welcome three sons during 22 years of marriage.

In May 2021, "The Power of Love" singer spoke about life after losing a husband and a father in an interview on Today.