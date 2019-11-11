Céline Dion to Make Her Debut Appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Bravo clubhouse is about to feel the power of love.

Céline Dion will visit Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Nov 18 for a special one-on-one episode, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

It’ll be the first time the Grammy winner, 51, has ever appeared on the acclaimed series — the only live show in late night.

To celebrate, the WWHL team have dubbed the episode “My Heart Will Dion,” with a photoshopped graphic of Cohen, 51, and Dion in Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s iconic pose from Titanic (the 1997 film for which Dion’s sang the title anthem, “My Heart Will Go On”).

“I’m so giddy with anticipation for Céline Dion to make her clubhouse debut that I feel like Rose in Titanic, before the boat sunk!” host Andy Cohen tells PEOPLE. “She is a singular force in music and we will celebrate her as such!”

Cohen has welcomed many a diva to WWHL for similar specials throughout the years, including Cher, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Pink.

Dion is currently on the road in her Courage World Tour, her newest concert tour — and first in over a decade — in celebration of her highly anticipated twelfth English-language studio album, Courage.

“It’s time for a change; time to hit the road,” Dion said in April, during a Facebook Live event. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”

So far, Dion has debuted three new songs from the LP, including the title track “Courage,” “Lying Down” (which she previously teased during a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden) and the lead single “Imperfections.”

She’s also teased a fourth song, “Flying on My Own,” during a video shown to announce her tour.

“We all go through a lot of things in life, we all do,” Dion explained of the album’s title. “Whether it’s losing someone, whether it’s a sickness, something that we have to fight, something that life imposes on us. And I went through a lot. Life had given me the tools — my family, the way that I grew up, the way that I was raised, the way we all were raised in my family — to find my inner strength in a way. To find courage to keep going.”

Image zoom Céline Dion Jason Merritt/Getty

Meanwhile, the “Imperfections” music video dropped in September showing Dion wiping away her makeup onscreen.

“I got my own imperfections / I got my own set of scars to hide / I got my own imperfections / I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixing mine,” she sings.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s Céline Dion sit-down airs Nov. 18 (11 p.m ET) on Bravo.