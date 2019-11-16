Céline Dion Weighs in on Titanic Debate About Whether Rose Could've Saved Jack on the Door

Céline Dion’s opinions about Titanic will go on and on!

While stopping by The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote her new album Courage, the Canadian singer, 51, weighed in on whether she thought there was a way that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack could have fit on the life-saving door next to Kate Winslet’s Rose.

“Céline, I always try to ask you a good Titanic question every time you’re here because I know you probably love those,” said Fallon, 45.

“You know that’s a long time ago, right?” Dion quipped, referencing the fact that the blockbuster was released over two decades ago.

Asked whether she agreed with the general consensus among fans that “if Rose just scooted over a little bit,” Jack could have survived, the singer initially tried to avoid answering the question.

“Don’t put me in trouble,” she said, joking, “What if they want to do a Titanic number two?”

Image zoom Céline Dion and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ultimately, deciding to share her own opinions on the never-ending debate, Dion pointed out that it probably wasn’t as simple as many like to believe.

“First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there, okay?” she said. “Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know?”

“And then who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to — ” she began, before launching into a silly rendition of The Pointer Sisters’ song “Jump For My Love” with Fallon.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18555" href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio//" title="Leonardo DiCaprio"] and Rose Winlset in Titanic 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, director James Cameron was also asked about Jack’s death.

“I’ve never really seen it as a debate, it’s just stupid,” Oscar-winning director, 65, said in February, while taking part in BBC’s running series Movies That Made Me.

Billy Zane, who played Rose’s arrogant fiancé, Cal Hockley, in the film, also has no qualms with how the film ended, calling the choice “just good storytelling.”

“Your hero had to die,” Zane told PEOPLE in 2018. “I don’t know what else would have done it. It had to happen.”

However, Winslet doesn’t agree. “I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2016.

Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters reached a similar conclusion in 2012, confirming that the board was buoyant enough for them both – if they used Rose’s life jacket as a flotation device.