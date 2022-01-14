Céline Dion Pays Tribute to Late Husband René Angélil on the Sixth Anniversary of His Death

Céline Dion and René Angélil were married for 22 years before the singer's former manager died in 2016 following a battle with throat cancer

Singer Celine Dion (R) and husband Rene Angelil in the audience during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Céline Dion is missing her late husband René Angélil on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 53, shared a touching tribute to Angélil — who died at age 74 in 2016 after years of battling throat cancer — on Instagram Friday. The post featured lyrics from her 2019 song "Courage" and a black-and-white photo of Angélil taken by photographer Hans Lambrechts.

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there… I miss you – Céline xx…" she wrote in the caption.

The singer repeated the first portion of the phrase in a second paragraph, but replaced "I miss you" with the French translation "Tu me manques."

Dion and Angélil went public with their relationship shortly before getting engaged in 1993 on the "Power of Love" singer's 25th birthday. The couple wed in December 1994 and remained married until Angélil, who was previously Dion's manager, died in 2016.

Dion shared a tribute similar to Friday's post to honor the fifth anniversary of Angélil's death in 2021. Instead of lyrics, however, the "All by Myself" artist offered a personalized message to her late love.

"René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and Angélil holding hands by the ocean.

Dion and Angélil had three sons together during 22 years of marriage: René-Charles, 21, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 11. Dion opened up about life after losing a husband and a father in a May 2021 interview on Today.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today," she said at the time. "I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."

Earlier in the interview, Dion said dating someone new wasn't on her mind. "Right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself," she said. "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

Dion made similar comments in a separate interview with Today in September 2019 shortly before releasing her aforementioned single "Courage," which tackles losing a loved one.

"I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she admitted on the show. "I'm so lucky to have so many people surround me who make me laugh, but I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told I'm beautiful. I miss what a boyfriend and what a husband would do."

However, Dion said her late husband was often on her mind. "Before I talk, he goes through my mind 'Would he do that? Is it too edgy? Would he be approving that?' I believed in him so much and I still do," she explained.