Sam Smith previously described Céline Dion as "my everything" after co-writing her track "For the Lover That I Lost"

See Céline Dion's Cute Response to Sam Smith After They Called Her Singing 'Out of This World'

Icons supporting icons!

After breaking down Céline Dion's vocal performance on 1996's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," — and calling her performance "out of this world" — Dion had some kind words for Sam Smith, who has previously described Dion as the person who inspired them to pursue music.

"As a song, I think it's so outrageous. The vocal performance is out of this world," the 28-year-old says in the Pitchfork video. "The first time I really started singing was musical theater. There's something with Céline Dion, where she ticks that box. It's proper singing. It's from the gut."

"Vocally, she just has a tone and there's a sharpness to her voice that I think just cuts right through you," they add. "And you can hear her personality when she sings too, which is wonderful."

Quote-tweeting the outlet's post featuring Smith, the iconic Canadian songstress, 52, thanked them for their kind words.

"Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me - I think you're so amazing!!" she wrote. "Take care ... hope to see you again soon. ❤️ Céline xx…"

Smith has been a lifelong fan of Dion. During her performance as a festival in 2019, the singer shared a video of themselves crying with the caption: "CELINE DION CHANGED MY LIFE."

"Thanks for coming to my show @SamSmith!" Dion wrote them back. "It was so great to meet you."

Several months later, Smith would go on to reveal that they wrote a track for Dion's 2019 album Courage.

"Céline, you are my everything and you are the reason I even sang in the first place. All hail the queen, the legend and the icon x," they wrote then.