Céline Dion Offers Late Husband René Angélil a Touching Tribute During Vegas Show

Céline Dion led her Vegas residency audience in a sweet tribute to her late husband

Earlier this week on the third anniversary of René Angélil’s death, Céline Dion posted a tribute to her late husband. On Wednesday night, on what would have been his 77th birthday, Dion gave him a gift.

During her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Dion, 50, spoke passionately about a song titled “You’re the Voice” by Australian singer John Farnham. She then encouraged the sold-out crowd to sing with her while reminding them that it was Angélil’s birthday.

“This is the greatest gift that I can offer him for his birthday, because what he loved the most in the world is the fans, the music and to see me perform for you,” she said.

After leading the crowd into a rehearsal of the chorus, the singing legend shouted, “Are you ready to sing that for René?”

Once the crowd finished the song and applauded Dion, she looked up to the sky and blew a kiss.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she said.

Dion then turned back to the crowd of more than 4,000 gathered in The Colosseum, telling them, “I couldn’t have offered him a better gift.”

The vocal tribute came two days after the French-Canadian singer shared a photo of Angélil to her Twitter.

“My dearest René….always with me…..always will be. In loving memory… xx …,” she wrote in both French and English.

Angélil died of throat cancer on Jan. 14, 2016, two days before his 74th birthday. He and Dion were married for 21 years.

Dion is ending her long-running Las Vegas residency show in June.