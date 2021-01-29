Céline Dion Says ‘It Touches Me Deeply’ That Son René-Charles Shares Her Passion for Music

There's another musician in Céline Dion's family!

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 52, revealed on Tuesday that her son René-Charles, whom she shares with her late husband René Angélil, released an EP.

"I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. - Mom xx…," the Canadian songstress shared on her Instagram Stories along with a swipe-up link.

René-Charles released the hip-hop EP Casino.5 on January 11.

The tracklist includes "Mamba Mentality," "Money, Thrills, and Rest," "NO Ls," "GG4 (feat. PAKKA)" and "LV."

Dion's support for her son's rap ambitions comes days after he turned 20 years old.

The Power of Love singer posted a sweet photo of herself holding René-Charles' head while they were in discussion.

"Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It's hard to believe that two decades have already passed. You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you," Dion wrote.

She added, "Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

In addition to René-Charles, Dion also shares 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband who died of throat cancer at the age of 74 in January 2016.