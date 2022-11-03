Celine Dion Reveals New Film and Music: 'See You at the Movies!'

Celine Dion is giving her fans a double whammy with her latest announcement.

On Thursday the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed the release date of her new movie, Love Again, which will be out May 12 according to the Vegas veteran's Instagram page.

"See you at the movies!," added the post, signed "Team Celine."

"Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samhueghan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters May 12 (new date!)."

Dion's team also included a French translation of the Canadian's social media feed, which goes out to 5.1 million fans.

In the shared film still, the multi-platinum artist is seated on a couch in comfortable, burgundy attire, her hair pulled back in a low bun, looking like she's giving motherly advice to Scottish actor Sam Hueghan, 42.

Also sharing the love, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to express her own excitement for the film, which is especially geared toward Dion.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love @celinedion," Chopra, 40, wrote. "I'm so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay @samheughan we did it!!!"

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chopra stars as a despondent widow who has started texting the cell phone number of her ex-love.

Unknown to her, the messages are actually received by Heughan's character, who is also going through similar heartbreak. The two then reportedly fall in love thanks to the music and influence of the Titanic legend.

Dion's news follows her April announcement that she would have to cancel her 2022 tour due to poor health — after initially canceling the first time around due to COVID.

"Hi everyone, well here we are again," she shared in a heartfelt video. "I'm so sorry but we have to change our tour plans for Europe."

The Canadian singer then explained why: "My health issues that are causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too."

Dion also shared more insight into how her recovery has been going. "The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better but it's very going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," she said. "You know I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication but I'm still experiencing some spasms and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

"I need to be in top shape when I'm onstage, I honestly can't wait, but I'm just not there yet," the singer continued.