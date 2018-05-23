She's Back! Céline Dion Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Undergoing Surgery

The power of Céline!

Two months after Céline Dion canceled a series of shows in Las Vegas to undergo a “minimally invasive surgical procedure,” the superstar returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night.

The Grammy award winner began the night by addressing the full concert hall where she received a standing ovation.

“You know it’s been a while since we’ve done a show I had a little health issue — don’t we all,” Dion said. “But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.”

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done a show,” Dion admitted. “Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight.”

Céline Dion Cashman Photo

Céline Dion Cashman Photo

She continued, “You wonder will the people still come, are they gonna say, ‘What if she cancels tonight?’ Will they stay home? I don’t take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I’m so very grateful.”

“Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege,” she added.

Dion began the set by singing “I Surrender” and later treated the audience to a performance of her new song “Ashes,” which is featured on the new Deadpool 2 movie soundtrack.

Of the song, Dion said, “It’s definitely not a children’s movie.”

“It’s funny but crazy too, so be careful with the little children,” she said. “The main man starring in this movie is an incredible and funny amazing actor — a Canadian — Ryan Reynolds sent me a song.”

Céline Dion Cashman Photo

She added, “But the song I couldn’t resist. I wanted to record this song and I did. And it gives me pleasure to sing it for the first time.”

In late March, the star, 50, announced on her Facebook page that she’s been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Estachian tube.

The disorder — which she revealed she’s been experiencing for the past “12-18” months — “causes hearing irregularities” and “makes it extremely difficult to sing,” read the social media post.

Expressing her sadness for canceling shows, Dion said her “luck hasn’t been very good lately” but that she was looking forward to returning to performing.

“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week,” she wrote. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have traveled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.”