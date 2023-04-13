Céline Dion Releases Captivating Lyric Video for 'Love Again' Title Track — and Announces 5 New Songs

The new music comes after the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed in December that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

By
Published on April 13, 2023 08:00 AM

Céline Dion is conveying a message of hope in her new music.

The Grammy winner released a lyric video for the title track of her new movie Love Again on Thursday. The film's soundtrack — out May 14 (the same day as the movie's release) — will also include five new Dion songs.

The lyric video features scenes from the movie, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Dion and a surprise cameo by Nick Jonas.

"You don't have to move a mountain just keep moving/ Every move is a new emotion/ You don't have to find the answers just keep trying," Dion sings on the title track. "The sun will rise again/ The storms subside again/ This is not the end/ And you will love again."

In a statement, the superstar also expressed her gratitude for her castmates.

Celine Dion Releases Lyric Video for the Love Again Title Track
Celine Dion. Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever," the singer-songwriter, 55, said in a press release.

She continued, "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

The 14-track soundtrack — which is Dion's first release since her 2019 album Courage — is available to pre-order now.

The movie marks Dion's acting debut and "features 11 songs from the singer that are woven into a narrative of the film and its characters," per the release.

Celine Dion Releases Lyric Video for the Love Again Title Track
Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records

The film stars Chopra Jonas and Outlander star Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's old phone number, "not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone," according to an official synopsis.

"A journalist, Rob, is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts," the synopsis says. "When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person … and win her heart."

In February, Chopra Jonas, 40, told PEOPLE she was excited to do Love Again — which she calls "our ode to Céline," adding, "I think having new music from her is such a blessing in this movie."

Meanwhile, Heughan, 42, told PEOPLE Dion is "very good" and he was "surprised about how funny she was" in the film, in which she "plays an integral part" in Rob's storyline.

Celine Dion Releases Lyric Video for the Love Again Title Track
Celine Dion. Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records

"Her music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka's character together. But who better to do that than Céline Dion?" he said.

The new project comes after the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed in December that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. Sharing the news in an Instagram clip, Dion said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of concert dates.

A source told PEOPLE late last year that Dion is "focusing on her health and children," sons René-Charles, 22, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. "Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans," the source said. "It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."

