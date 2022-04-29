The Canadian singer also canceled shows from her North American tour earlier this year to recover from the condition

Céline Dion Postpones Tour Again Due to Ongoing Spasms: 'I'm Doing My Very Best to Get Back'

Céline Dion had to delay shows yet again due to her ongoing muscle spasms.

This Friday, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a heartfelt video on Instagram announcing to fans that she has to postpone her European tour "one more time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi everyone, well here we are again," she began, "I'm so sorry but we have to change our tour plans for Europe."

The Canadian singer then explained why: "My health issues that are causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too."

Dion, 53, also shared more insight into how her recovery has been going. "The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better but it's very going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," she said. "You know I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication but I'm still experiencing some spasms and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

"I need to be in top shape when I'm onstage, I honestly can't wait, but I'm just not there yet," the singer continued.

In addition, Dion also thanked her fans for their loyalty and patience. "I know you've all waited so long for the concerts and I appreciate your loyalty. By now I am convinced you should be fed up with all of this, you've been waiting for so long."

"All I can say is I'm doing my very best to get back to the level I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve," she added.

She then concluded my sending her support to Ukraine: "I also want to say that, like all of you, I stand with the people of Ukraine and I hope and pray that this war ends soon."

In the caption for the post, tour dates for the 2022 European tour are predicted to be rescheduled for 2023.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Dion had to change her schedule due her health issues. In January, the singer announced she would be taking a break from the road to recover.

To do so, the five-time Grammy Award winner canceled the remainder of the North American leg of her Courage World Tour, which was scheduled for March 9 to April 22, noting that she's being treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms" in a statement shared on her website.

"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she wrote. "There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."

"I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me," Dion added.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Celine Dion seen on the streets of Lower Manhattan on March 8, 2020 in New York City. Céline Dion | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

She previously performed 52 shows across North America for the tour, which was halted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Dion previously postponed her new Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to open at The Theatre at Resorts World in November. She also cited her muscle spasms, which prevent her from performing, and remains under treatment by her medical team.

The Canadian singer expressed her excitement to go on her first concert tour in more than a decade during a Facebook Live event announcing the shows in April 2019.