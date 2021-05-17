Céline Dion Says She's 'Not Thinking About' Falling in Love Again After Husband René Angélil's Death

"Love is so big right now in my life," Céline Dion said of her dating life, after her late husband René Angelil died of throat cancer in 2016

Céline Dion has too much love in her life to even think about getting back into dating.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, 53, recently opened up about her love life after the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016. "I don't know. I have no idea," Dion said Monday on Today, after she was asked about dating again.

"But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself," she continued. "I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

She shares sons René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 10, with her late husband, who died of throat cancer in January 2016. He was 73. "Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something," Dion said.

"I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today," she added. "I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."

Dion honored the Canadian music producer in January, marking the fifth anniversary of his death. "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote at the time.

"We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us," Dion continued. "And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

The "My Heart Will Go On" artist previously gave Today an update on her love life in 2019. "I don't date. I'm not ready to date," she admitted. "I'm so lucky to have so many people surround me who make me laugh, but I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told I'm beautiful. I miss what a boyfriend and what a husband would do."

Dion is preparing for another Las Vegas residency, as she will play 10 shows from November 5-20 at the new Resorts World, which opens in June. She previously performed for 16 years at Caesars Palace.