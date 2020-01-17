Céline Dion Mourns Death of Mother, 92, Amid Tour: 'I'll Sing to You with All My Heart'

Image zoom Céline Dion and Thérèse Tanguay Dion Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Céline Dion is mourning the loss of her mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion.

The 92-year-old mom of 14 children reportedly died on Thursday following months of declining health, according to ET and TMZ. Dion’s father, Adhémar Dion, died in 2003 at the age of 80.

On Friday, Dion, 51, confirmed the news on Instagram, telling fans that her tour will continue, and that the evening’s concert in Miami, Florida, will go on — dedicated in her mother’s memory.

“Maman, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx,” she captioned a throwback, black-and-white family photo.

The passing of her mother falls on the fourth anniversary of the death of Dion’s brother, Daniel, and days after the same anniversary of her husband René Angélil’s death from cancer.

In 2016, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about losing both her husband, 73, and her brother, 59, within the same week.

“René escorted my brother; it was perfect,” she said at the time, adding, “He took him under his wings and he said ‘You know, I’ll take good care of him.’”

Dion told PEOPLE at the time that the tragedies were “hard” for her mother, and that she offered Thérése some much-needed words of encouragement.

“I said, ‘You know what Mom? You gave birth and you took him back. You took his hand from the beginning to the end,’” she said, adding that her mother would not have been able to die in peace knowing she’d left behind a son who was sick.

Dion also described her mother as a “very, very strong person,” joking that the total number of children she had should prove it: “Just to give you an example, my dad didn’t want to have kids!”

Thérèse Tanguay Dion and Céline Dion, 2007 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Earlier this week, Dion shared a sweet photo of Angélil on Instagram, opening up about how much she misses her spouse since he died in 2016.

The heartwarming snapshot featured Angélil, whom she was married to for 22 years, smiling as he holds a sleeping puppy in his arms.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,” Dion captioned the post. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Dion said she has a newfound strength since the passing of her husband.

“Suddenly I’m making all of the decisions,” she said at the time. “All of my life I’ve had so much protection. I’m the 14th child of a family. I had a big army. … I never had time to think about what I wanted to do with my life. It just happened.”