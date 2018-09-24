Céline Dion's Las Vegas Residency to End After 8 Years: Final Dates Announced for June 2019

Her heart will go on, but her Vegas show will not — for the time being, at least!

After 8 years, Céline Dion‘s Las Vegas residency is coming to an end. She will play the last date of her Céline show at Caesars Palace on June 8, 2019.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run,” the vocal powerhouse said in a statement posted on her Facebook. “Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

This is actually her second residency at the famed hotel on Las Vegas’ Strip. In 2003 she kicked off the A New Day…show, which ran 717 dates between March 25, 2003 through Dec. 15, 2007. Céline premiered on March 15, 2011, and the 373th show will take place on Oct. 30.

Tickets for the final run of 28 shows will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT.

In March, Dion, 50, was forced to cancel some Vegas show dates to “undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure.”

She revealed on her Facebook page that she suffered a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Estachian tube.

The disorder — which she had been experiencing for the past “12-18” months — “causes hearing irregularities” and “makes it extremely difficult to sing,” read the social media post.

Expressing her sadness for canceling shows, Dion said her “luck hasn’t been very good lately” but that she was looking forward to returning to performing.

“I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week,” she wrote. “Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have traveled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.”

She ultimately made a triumphant return to the stage two months later on May 22.

The Grammy winner began the night by addressing the full concert hall where she received a standing ovation.

“You know it’s been a while since we’ve done a show I had a little health issue — don’t we all,” Dion said. “But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.”

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done a show,” Dion admitted. “Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight.”

She continued, “You wonder will the people still come, are they gonna say, ‘What if she cancels tonight?’ Will they stay home? I don’t take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I’m so very grateful.”

“Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege,” she added.