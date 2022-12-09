Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source

Céline Dion is doing everything in her power to get better.

After the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and would consequentially be postponing upcoming concert dates — a source tells PEOPLE she is "focusing on her health and children."

"Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans," the source tells PEOPLE on Friday. "It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."

"They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience," the insider added of her Dion and her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — with her late husband René Angélil.

The "Power of Love" singer, 54, revealed the news in a tearful video in both English and French on her Instagram account.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion wrote in the caption of the post. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

The condition, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. "Patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves," they say, adding that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include symptoms like "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion went on to note that she has "a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better" and "my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope."

Because of her condition, Dion's Spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to 2024, while eight of her summer 2023 shows — previously scheduled from May 31 to July 17, 2023 — have been canceled altogether.