Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed her diagnosis in a tearful video on Thursday

By
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 03:30 PM
celine dion
Céline Dion. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Céline Dion is doing everything in her power to get better.

After the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and would consequentially be postponing upcoming concert dates — a source tells PEOPLE she is "focusing on her health and children."

"Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans," the source tells PEOPLE on Friday. "It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."

"They have always been there for her. For now, she is focusing on her health and her children. She is the picture of resilience," the insider added of her Dion and her three sons — René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — with her late husband René Angélil.

The "Power of Love" singer, 54, revealed the news in a tearful video in both English and French on her Instagram account.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion wrote in the caption of the post. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

The condition, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. "Patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves," they say, adding that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include symptoms like "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones."

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion went on to note that she has "a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better" and "my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope."

Because of her condition, Dion's Spring 2023 shows have been rescheduled to 2024, while eight of her summer 2023 shows — previously scheduled from May 31 to July 17, 2023 — have been canceled altogether.

Related Articles
Finneas and Kevin Jonas
Finneas Reveals 'Camp Rock' Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget Are Engaged!
Becky G and Longtime Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Are Engaged — See the Proposal!
Offset & Takeoff
Offset Says He's in a 'Dark Place' a Month After Takeoff's Death
Ronald Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner, speaks to the congregation with his wife at his side, during a memorial service for singer and musician Ike Turner
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'This Is a Tragedy' Wife Says
Nathan Sykes
The Wanted's Nathan Sykes Engaged to Girlfriend Charlotte Burke: 'She Said Yes!'
Backstreet Boys
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit
Jose Feliciano
José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'
California State Employment Development Department
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Sentenced to Over 6 Years After Bragging About Stealing Pandemic Aid
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome — Here's What to Know About the Rare Condition
Bad Bunny Billboard magazine
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Mary McCartney Says Dad Paul Gave 'Little Tips' for Abbey Road Documentary: He's 'Passionate'
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film (Behind The Scenes)
Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Making of 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
backsteet boys christmas album
Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season
Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show "Veronic Voices" at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Céline Dion and René Angélil's Relationship: A Look Back
Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare, Incurable Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome