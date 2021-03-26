Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes are among those to receive the degree this year

Céline Dion Says She's 'Honored and Humbled' to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College

Call her Dr. Céline!

Céline Dion will be one of the artists receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music this year, and she's "honored" to receive the degree.

"I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music," the 52-year-old tweeted. "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

Among this year's honorees are saxophonist Donald Harrison, The Neptunes' Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, along with broadway star Chita Rivera and pianist André Watts.