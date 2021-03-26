Céline Dion Says She's 'Honored and Humbled' to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College
Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes are among those to receive the degree this year
Call her Dr. Céline!
Céline Dion will be one of the artists receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music this year, and she's "honored" to receive the degree.
"I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music," the 52-year-old tweeted. "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."
Among this year's honorees are saxophonist Donald Harrison, The Neptunes' Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, along with broadway star Chita Rivera and pianist André Watts.
Berklee has given out honorary degrees to legendary musicians including Aretha Franklin, Missy Elliott, Rita Moreno, Justin Timberlake and John Legend.
Berklee's College of Music commencement ceremony is set to stream on May 8. Meanwhile, a virtual ensemble will perform a tribute to this year's honorees on Friday, May 7.