Céline Dion on Making Her Own Decisions and 'Discovering' Herself: 'My Life Started Over at 50'

Age is just a number! Céline Dion is living her best life as she enjoys a resurgence of popularity — and recent status as a style icon — at the age of 51.

The superstar singer graces the cover of the June issue of ELLE, where she opens up about “discovering” herself after a difficult past few years.

“Telling other women that they, too, have self-worth, that they are strong, is obviously really important. You cannot limit yourself,” Dion told ELLE while commenting on her new gig as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. “My life started over at 50; I feel happy, I feel beautiful. I thought, ‘I must have done something right for this to be happening.'”

The star also talked about how a new fashion perspective helped rejuvenate her image. After teaming up with fashion “image architect,” Law Roach, who is also the creative eye behind Zendaya’s fashion-forward looks, Dion took her social media game to the next level and is now enjoying the newfound, 20-something-fandom she has acquired in the recent years. With a heightened social presence and solid confidence in who she has become after turning 50, the famed singer feels that she is now at her peak and loving every minute.

“I am like a one-year-old! I’m not saying that I don’t care what people think of me, but I’ve reached a point in my life where I can let myself make my own decisions and choices,” Dion said. “Now I am discovering myself more and more. I am a woman assuming her own destiny, full of energy and in love with life. It’s never too late to start. At 51, I have the sense that I am at my pinnacle!”

But despite her strong fashion game, Dion is hesitant to refer to herself as a fashion icon.

“I love fashion a lot, definitely. For me, fashion is art. It’s a way of expressing yourself,” she explained. “When I put something on, I play. I don’t take myself seriously. I kind of, like, borrow a character. But to be considered a fashion icon? I don’t know, I just do one day at a time, do the best I can, feel the way that I want to feel. That’s the most important thing.”

Dion’s decades of fame were emulated in her legendary Las Vegas residency that began in March 2003 and to date, it remains the city’s most successful residency show, drawing in over $385 million.

On June 8, Dion will grace the Vegas stage for the final time. In the 16 years of her iconic show, she has inspired artists such as Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera to embrace what used to be considered the end of relevancy, and come to Vegas to build show legacies of their own.

“People thought we were absolutely bazooka for performing here,” Dion recalled. “I was supposed to be here for two months, maybe two years? I don’t know, I don’t count. I’ve been here a while.”

The mother of three took a four-year break from performing to deliver her twin sons Eddy and Nelson and care for her husband and manager, René Angélil, who died in 2016 from throat cancer at 73. Dion returned to the stage in 2011 where she remains today, though all good things must come to an end.

The singer recently revealed that her upcoming album and tour will be named Courage, inspired by the deaths of both Angélil and her brother, Daniel.

“It was a challenge,” she told Extra in early April. “It was a challenge to go back onstage. I didn’t know if I was going to have the strength and the courage to sing again because René always sang with me. René was my second half.”

But now Dion is simply taking life as it comes at her, not allowing negativity to bring her down.

When asked if she ever reads her flood of Instagram comments or tracks her social media likes, Dion sings in response, “Free your mind, and the rest will follow! Be color-blind, don’t be so shallow!”