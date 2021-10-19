'Heartbroken' Céline Dion Delays Opening of Las Vegas Show Due to 'Unforeseen Medical Symptoms'

Céline Dion canceled 21 performances in November, January and February at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas because of muscle spasms

Céline Dion's return to Las Vegas has been delayed indefinitely due to "unforeseen medical symptoms" involving muscle spasms.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 53, said she was "heartbroken" to have to push back the Nov. 5 opening date of her new show at The Theatre at Resorts World, a hotel on The Strip that opened in June.

Dion — who canceled 21 headlining performances from Nov. 5-10 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 — has been experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that are preventing her from performing, according to a press release.

Though she is being evaluated and treated by her medical team, the spasms have been keeping her from taking part in the show's ongoing rehearsals.

"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said in a statement. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful."

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas," she continued. "Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, said in a statement that the new show dates would be announced "whenever Céline is ready."

"Céline is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better," Meglen said. "In our two-decade long relationship with Céline, we've certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she's on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans."

Dion previously said goodbye to Las Vegas after 16 years in June 2019, when she ended a longstanding residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Her opening night show on Nov. 5 was slated to be a special performance to benefit COVID-19 relief. Those who bought tickets through authorized ticketing outlets with a credit card will be automatically refunded.