Céline Dion is one of the biggest Little Monsters there is!

The five-time Grammy winner, 50, stopped by the opening weekend of Lady Gaga‘s Las Vegas residency, Enigma, just three months after she announced she’s ending her own tenure in the city.

On Sunday night, Dion was captured in multiple videos posted by fellow Enigma attendees practicing her dance moves and enthusiastically singing along in the crowd. According to a speech Gaga, 32, made onstage during the show, the “My Heart Will Go On” musician also joined the headliner behind the scenes before the concert began.

In one of the clips captured by a concertgoer, Dion is shown rocking out to “Edge of Glory,” and in another, the singer is practicing the dance moves from the “Bad Romance” music video.

New video of Celine Dion dancing to "Bad Romance" at #Enigma last night! pic.twitter.com/8KSPVPQDJx — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 31, 2018

A third video depicts the mother of three encouraging the audience to clap and dance as Gaga belts “You and I,” which Gaga dedicated to Dion when she thanked her for coming to the show.

“Give it up for Céline Dion,” the A Star Is Born actress shouted during the speech. “She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before this show. That is how amazing she is.”

She then revealed the Oscar winner gave her advice about surviving Vegas.

Lady Gaga talking about Celine Dion being in the audience and how they prayed together backstage tonight. #Enigma pic.twitter.com/5WAErnGdBr — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) December 31, 2018

“And when she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said that I didn’t need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing,” Gaga went on. “And oh my God — I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry, it’s like, I would lose fingers, okay? You are amazing.”

Mama Monster concluded by calling the icon “supportive … talented … legendary and … kind,” recalling that she “sang your songs over and over again as a child.”

It’s no surprise that Dion stopped by to support Gaga. The Canadian singer’s own eight-year residency, Céline at Caesars Palace, is still going until June of next year. The vocal powerhouse announced its end date in late September with a statement posted on her Facebook.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run,” she wrote. “Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

Enigma opened on Friday night. The highly energetic show began with Gaga descending from the rafters to a standing ovation as “Just Dance” began to play. For the next 90 minutes, she played a combination of greatest hits and fan favorites, all while lasers continuously bounced around the Park Theater.

Throughout the majority of the show, Gaga spoke to a benevolent artificial intelligence graphic on the oversized screens —something she called both the “simulation” and her “enigma.”

The graphic helped her guide the concert, not that she needed much help. The crowd of about 5,200 — which included Katy Perry and boyfriend Orlando Bloom, Dave Grohl, Adam Lambert, Regina King, Marisa Tomei and Jeremy Renner — was on board from the jump.

The show on Friday was the first of 23 Enigma dates. However, she will also perform nine separate shows titled Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, which will feature stripped-down versions of her songs.