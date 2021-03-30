The singer marked her special day with a set of two photos that appeared to have been taken during a release party for her 1996 Billboard 200 chart-topper Falling Into You

Céline Dion Still Eats Cake but Jokes She's 'Not Counting the Years' as She Celebrates 53rd Birthday

Happy birthday Céline Dion!

The Grammy Award winner celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday. She marked her special day with a set of two photos that appeared to have been taken during a release party for her 1996 Billboard 200 chart-topper Falling Into You.

"I'm not counting the years, but I'm still eating cake for sure!" she captioned her post. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes! ❤️ - Celine xx…"

The French-Canadian singer then tapped into her roots by writing her fun caption in her native language.

Last week, it was announced on her Instagram that her "most legendary music video" for her track "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" had been remastered in high definition.

Also last week, it was revealed that Dion is among the recipients who will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College School of Music.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement on Twitter, writing, "I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music. I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

In January, Dion recognized her son René-Charles Angélil, 20, after the release of his rap EP Casino.5.

"I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. - Mom xx…," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Her supportive post came days after his 20th birthday, which she celebrated in a separate Instagram post.

On his big day, the music icon shared a heartwarming photo with her son, writing, "Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It's hard to believe that two decades have already passed. You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you."

Dion also paid homage to her late husband and former manager René Angélil, who died in 2016 after a years-long battle with throat cancer. He was 74 at the time of his death.

"Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy," she concluded her caption.

On the five-year anniversary of her husband's death, the star wrote on Instagram, "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you."

She continued, "We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times."