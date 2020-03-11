Céline Dion Cancels Concerts Because of Common Cold, Doesn’t Have COVID-19

Céline Dion‘s heart will go on, but two of her upcoming Courage World Tour concerts will not.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning singer’s team announced that Dion had come down with a common cold, leading her to postpone the Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania dates of her Courage World Tour.

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Dion said in a statement. “I hope everyone understands.”

According to the post, Dion started feeling cold symptoms on Monday night, after completing a six-show run in the New York area. “The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days,” the post said.

As for fears about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Dion’s team insists that “doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

Dion, 51, was scheduled to perform at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, and at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday. Those dates will be rescheduled for Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Ticketholders of the postponed performances are being asked to keep their original tickets to use for the rescheduled dates.

Regular performances on the Courage World Tour are expected to resume on March 24, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The Courage World Tour is Dion’s first concert tour in over a decade.

“It’s time for a change; time to hit the road,” Dion said last April, during a Facebook Live event announcing the tour. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”

Her tour coincided with the release of her twelfth English-language studio album, Courage. The LP, debuted atop the US Billboard 200 in November, becoming Dion’s first number-one album there in 17 years and spawning the singles “Flying on My Own,” “Imperfections,” “Lying Down,” “Courage,” “Soul” and “Change My Mind.”

“We all go through a lot of things in life, we all do,” Dion explained of the album’s title. “Whether it’s losing someone, whether it’s a sickness, something that we have to fight, something that life imposes on us. And I went through a lot. Life had given me the tools — my family, the way that I grew up, the way that I was raised, the way we all were raised in my family — to find my inner strength in a way. To find courage to keep going.”

Dion dove deep to find her inner courage in 2016 following the death of her husband, René Angélil, who passed away at the age of 73 after a years-long battle with cancer. Days later, the star’s brother died at 59.

“René escorted my brother; it was perfect,” Dion told PEOPLE of the back-to-back losses at the time. “He took him under his wings and he said ‘You know, I’ll take good care of him.”

That optimism remained with the singer in January when her mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, died at the age of 92 after months of declining health. That night, Dion was back on stage at her concert in Miami where she shared some memories of her mother with her fans.

“I’m pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning,” Dion said. “I’m doing okay.”

Of the emotional last night with her mother, Dion said: “We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that mom waited for us to be all together before [she passed].”