Céline Dion Begs Drake Not to Get Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage: 'Don't Do That'

Drake may want to get an image of the face of fellow Canadian musician Céline Dion tattooed on his body, but Dion would very much prefer that he didn’t.

In a video interview with iHeartRadio Canada published Wednesday, the 51-year-old Grammy winner gave a heartfelt plea to the “God’s Plan” rapper, 32, not to follow through with his wish to get the ink.

“Please Drake, I love you very much,” Dion said, staring directly into the camera. “Can I tell you something? Don’t do that.”

“You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother — whatever you want! But please…” she said.

Back in 2017, Drake confessed his desire to get a tattoo of Dion’s face on his left ribcage.

In fact, he told her that directly after meeting her at that year’s Billboard Music Awards, telling her in a video of their behind-the-scenes meet and greet, “I’m like a year away from a Céline tat.”

Image zoom Drake and Céline Dion Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom Drake and Céline Dion Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

RELATED: Drake Told Céline Dion He Wants Her Face Tattooed on His Ribcage

Though Dion brushed off the suggestion at the time, she clearly wasn’t laughing when iHeartRadio Canada brought up the possibility.

But why didn’t she want him to get the tattoo? Well, according to Dion, she didn’t think the image would age well on Drake’s skin.

“As time goes… as you go older,” she told the 33-year-old rapper, who regularly gets inked on an impulse. “You too, when the time comes… my face will go longer and it will go not prettier.”

“So please don’t tattoo,” she said. “If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”

RELATED: Céline Dion Says She’s ‘Not Ready to Date’ After Death of Husband but Admits ‘I Miss Being Touched’

Dion on Wednesday currently kicking off a new world tour to promote her upcoming twelfth English-language studio album, Courage.

Out Nov. 15, the LP will be Dion’s first English album without her late husband and manager René Angélil, who succumbed to his battle with throat cancer at the age of 74 in January 2016.

The couple were married for 22 years, and knew each other since 1980, when he began managing Dion’s career. They have three kids together with Angélil: René-Charles, 18, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 8.

“When I say [first album] ‘without René’ it’s without René physically, because René will always be part of me,” Dion told Today in an interview that aired Wednesday.

RELATED: Céline Dion Debuts 3 New Songs from Upcoming Album Courage as She Kicks Off World Tour

Image zoom René Angélil and Céline Dion Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

She has already debuted three new songs from the album including the title track “Courage,” “Lying Down” (which she previously teased during a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden) and the lead single “Imperfections.”

The album’s title comes from the emotions Dion has been feeling after Angélil’s death.

“‘Courage’ was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager — my kids losing their father — and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to,” she said. “It’s life and I know that right now the courage that I have, he has given it to me all my life.”