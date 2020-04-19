Céline Dion & Andrea Bocelli Give Emotional Performance During One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom Global Citizen/Twitter

Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli combined forces — and their voices — on Saturday night.

The singers made an appearance during the star-studded One World: Together at Home special, during which they graced viewers with an intimate performance of their 1999 song “The Prayer”from their respective homes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dion, 52, and Bocelli, 61, were joined by classical pianist Lang Lang with Lady Gaga and John Legend singing, as well.

The musical icons’ contribution to the special will help raise awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter, and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

RELATED: Lady Gaga and Global Citizen Raise $35 Million and Announce Virtual Benefit Show for Coronavirus Relief

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer has been doing her part to stop the spread of the virus by postponing her “Courage” tour through the end of April and urging others to stay at home and be safe.

During her time in self-isolation, the artist has been sharing messages on social media, reminding people to “take care of each other” and thanking those on the frontlines for their “heroic work.”

“There are so many heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day, risking their lives, and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us,” she said in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “These people have families and loved ones who they’re worried about, but they still go out to work to save us, to serve us.”

“We salute your bravery and we pray for you,” Dion shared, holding back tears. “We are eternally grateful.”

During Saturday’s Lady Gaga-curated special, there were appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder were also featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

RELATED: Céline Dion Cancels Concerts Because of Common Cold, Doesn’t Have COVID-19

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham made cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world were headlined.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.