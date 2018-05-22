11 Celebs Who Totally Listen to Their Own Music

Turns out we’re not the only ones who love listening to our favorite stars belt out their hit songs on the regular. Celebs like Kanye West, Drake and Taylor Swift love doing the same. The only difference? They listen to their own music and aren’t afraid to admit it.

Ahead, the celebs who prove that if you want it done right, you’ve got to do it yourself.

KANYE WEST

We know all about West’s self love, thanks to Aziz Ansari’s 2010 standup album Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening. During his routine, Ansari detailed the first night he spent hanging out with the rapper, who invited him back to his house after enjoying a club.

“So we go down there, me and [my friend] Jason. And we get there pretty early and there’s no one really there. And I walk in and I hear 808s & Heartbreak playing, which is his album,” the Master of None star said. “And I walk up and I see him sitting on the couch and he’s like [bopping his head]. I was like, ‘Yo man, are you listening to your own album, in your own house, bopping your own head?’ And he goes ‘Yeah, these beats are dope.’ And I go, ‘That’d be like if I had a stand up album and you came over to my house and I was listening to it going, ‘hahahahah these jokes are dope.'”

CARDI B

The rapper wasn’t shy about doing a little dance in her courtside seat to “Bartier Cardi” during the NBA All-Star Game, bobbing her head and moving her hand as a fellow spectator sitting beside her realized the excellence of what was happening. “@iamcardib vibing to Bartier Cardi while eating 🍿 is all of us 😂 ” NBAonTNT’s Instagram page captioned the video.

MARIAH CAREY

SPW/Splash News

We are not exaggerating when we say that Mimi blasted her very own tunes in the most extra place possible: the delivery room.

“When they was born, she made me play her music as they was coming out. It was a ‘Fantasy.’ They was dancing … to ‘Fantasy,'” Carey’s ex, Nick Cannon, said of the birth of their twins Monroe and Moroccan on The Wendy Williams Show.

Cannon gave even more details about the diva delivery in a 2011 interview with Gayle King. “Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey — her Madison Square performance of ‘Fantasy’ — so they came out to a round of applause,” he shared.

TOM DELONGE

The singer and former band member was slightly uncomfortable when a Blink-182 song blared over the loudspeakers during a baseball game he attended in May 2018 — but kept his sense of humor about it, capturing the “awkward” moment on Instagram.

USHER

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah couldn’t help herself during a 2012 interview with the star, asking, “Have you, or do you make love to your own music?”

“Some may say this would be rather narcissistic but, uh, yeah,” Usher replied with some laughs. “I think I do a pretty good job at it. I’m a good motivator for the moment.”

TAYLOR SWIFT

A lip sync was in order when Swift and bestie Gigi Hadid heard “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her duet with the model’s boyfriend, for the first time.

TAYLOR SWIFT … AGAIN

During the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the Reputation singer couldn’t help herself and play along when host Kelly Clarkson took the stage to cover Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

FLORENCE WELCH

Simone Joyner/Getty

“Sometimes if I’m trying to remember how I felt about a situation I’ll listen back to [my music],” the Florence + the Machine singer told USA Today. “Like I’m remembering, ‘Oh, how did that feel?’ And then I listen to it and I’m kind of reminded.”

DRAKE

We have several pieces of video evidence that Drake loves listening to Drake as much as we love listening to Drake.

For instance, that time he chilled on his private plane while bumping “Views”:

JASON DERULO

Paras Griffin/Getty

The singer admitted on Staying In with Greg and Russell that he doesn’t have any qualms about listening to his own voice during romantic moments. “Well, it might have popped up on shuffle once or twice,” he said when asked if he had sex to his own music.

LIL WAYNE

Morgan Mehaffey

The rapper not only listens to his own music, he also refuses to listen to anything else. “Honestly, I don’t listen to nobody else’s music but my own,” he told Interview. “It’s kind of like sports to me. You don’t see Kobe Bryant at a LeBron James game — he just works on his own game. And that’s what I do. I only listen to me, so I can criticize and analyze and all those things.”