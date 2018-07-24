Ariana Grande & More Celebs Wish Demi Lovato Well After Her Apparent Overdose: 'I Love U'

Demi Lovato is receiving well wishes from her friends and fans after she was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday following an apparent overdose.

Shortly after news of Lovato’s hospitalization, Ariana Grande tweeted her support to the 25-year-old pop star, writing, “I love u @ddlovato.”

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single “Without a Fight,” also tweeted, “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Ellen DeGeneres expressed her love for Lovato, writing, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

The hashtags #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi quickly became trending topics on social media.

Lovato was transported from her Hollywood Home and is receiving treatment, according to TMZ. The Tell Me You Love Me hitmaker is “stable,” a source told PEOPLE.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told PEOPLE they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

We love you Demi @ddlovato . All our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now. Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family. 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Wishing @ddlovato love and light right now. 🙏 — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Get through this @ddlovato FIGHT IT!!!! 🙏🙏🙏 — O'Shea Jackson Jr #C-137 (@OsheaJacksonJr) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news… — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with @ddlovato and her friends and family. We never know what others are battling…my heart breaks for Demi. You’ve got this girl! You can fight the demons you are struggling with! Sending prayers your way ❤️ — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) July 24, 2018

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.