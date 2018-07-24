Ariana Grande & More Celebs Wish Demi Lovato Well After Her Apparent Overdose: 'I Love U'

Demi Lovato is receiving well wishes from her friends and fans after she was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday following an apparent overdose.
Shortly after news of Lovato’s hospitalization, Ariana Grande tweeted her support to the 25-year-old pop star, writing, “I love u @ddlovato.”
Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single “Without a Fight,” also tweeted, “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”
Ellen DeGeneres expressed her love for Lovato, writing, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”
The hashtags #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi quickly became trending topics on social media.
Lovato was transported from her Hollywood Home and is receiving treatment, according to TMZ. The Tell Me You Love Me hitmaker is “stable,” a source told PEOPLE.
“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told PEOPLE they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”
Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.
Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.