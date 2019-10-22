Christina Aguilera, La La Anthony & More Congratulate Nicki Minaj After She Marries Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj surprised her fans by announcing on Monday that she had married her boyfriend of less than a year Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

After sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the “Super Bass” rapper, 36, received dozens of congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends, including Christina Aguilera, La La Anthony, and model Winnie Harlow, among others.

“Congrats Nick‼️‼️u did it 🙏🏽🏆❤️,” wrote Anthony, 38.

“Congrats queen! 😍❤️,” added Aguilera, 38.

Harlow, 25, commented: “So happy for you Mrs.Bride you deserve all the happiness in the world 💞👰🏾👑”

Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas shared her disbelief over the news, writing, “Omg Sis you were serious 😍♥️ congratulations,” while her fellow castmate Natalie Nunn added, “Omg sis💋 yesssssssssssss ok now wifey 😉❤️🙌🏾🙏🏾.“

Joining the group was Basketball Wives cast member Evelyn Lozada and Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith-Harris.

“Congrats!!! 😍😘❤️” wrote Lozada.

“Issa Wife. Congrats boo,” commented Smith-Harris.

Minaj announced that she had finally married Petty, 41, on Monday with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip, “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018, going Instagram-official with their relationship in December of that year. Since then, the two have been hot and heavy on social media, posing in photo after photo together.

The rapper has also received backlash from many of her fans due to Petty’s criminal past, which includes being a registered sex offender in the state of New York and serving time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002.

News of their marriage comes nearly three months after Minaj revealed on her Aug. 12 episode of her Queen Radio show that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married in “about 80 days.”

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Even though she made it official, Minaj said she still had music priorities to attend to.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now,” she said at the time. “We’ll do the big wedding later.”