10 of the Most Romantic Celebrity Wedding Performances

These superstar wedding singers delivered some of the most unforgettable performances in wedding history, whether they were helping their celebrity friends put on the most romantic unions possible or giving everyday fans the surprise of a lifetime.

John Mayer

On Nov. 4, Mayer performed his cover of Beyoncé’s “XO” at the wedding of Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp.

“Jensen brought many new and wonderful friends into my life and the friendship of @johnmayer is at the top of the list,” Fishel captioned a short clip of her wedding video on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and thrilled that he was not only a groomsman but agreed to sing our first dance song. I’m obsessed with his cover of this song (XO by @beyoncé) and he played it for us live at the Forum last year simply because I told him how much I loved it.”

John Legend

Legend serenaded friends Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with “All of Me” as they shared a first dance at their 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared a video of the moment to celebrate the couple’s first wedding anniversary. “Thank you [Kim and Kanye] for taking us all on your Magical Mystery Ride … One of the best weeks of my life … and thank you @johnlegend for this amazing memory,” she wrote.

Ed Sheeran

In 2015, Australian radio station KIIS 1065 helped a struggling couple throw their dream wedding. At the reception, the pair was blown away to discover the station had arranged for Sheeran to perform their chosen first dance song, “Thinking Out Loud,” live.

Brad Paisley

Country singer Tyler Farr had been touring as Paisley’s opening act in the months leading up to his October 2016 marriage to Hannah Freeman. When Paisley gave him a sneak peek of his then-upcoming single “Today,” Farr knew it would be make a perfect first dance tune. Unbeknownst to his bride, he arranged for his friend to give a touching performance at the reception.

John Legend (Again)

Legend might just be the best friend to have when it comes time to tie the knot. Just months after performing at Kimye’s nuptials, he assumed the role of wedding singer once again at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Miami celebration. The Darkness and Light star can be seen singing “You & I” as Union walks down the aisle in her stunning wedding video.

Taylor Swift

After a superfan’s sister reached out to Swift in a moving letter about the death of their mother, the singer planned an epic surprise for the groom-to-be. Max Singer

and his bride, Kenya Smith, were treated to a stripped-down performance of “Blank Space” courtesy of the A-list wedding crasher.

“Alright, I want to talk about the fact that when I wrote this song I never in my life thought that I would be asked to play it at a wedding. I just want to make that clear. But what Max and Kenya want, they get,” Swift joked during the performance.

Joshua Radin

In 2008, Ellen DeGeneres chose the singer/songwriter to surprise her bride, Portia de Rossi, with a selection of acoustic songs. You can see a clip of him singing “Today” to the couple in a video the talk show host posted to celebrate her ten year wedding anniversary in August 2018.

Sam Smith

Smith teamed up with the BBC to give a pair of brides the surprise of their lives in 2017. Only the best woman, who is niece of one of the brides, knew that he would be making an appearance to sing “Disclosure” after the ceremony.

“Just being a part of someone’s day like that means the world to me. They’re so in love. It’s just incredible. They’re so in love and it’s so beautiful,” Smith said of the experience.

The Kingdom Choir & Karen Gibson

The London choir and their conductor were thrust into the international spotlight when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked them to perform “Stand by Me” at their May 2018 wedding. The group had previously performed for other high profile people including Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton and Queen Elizabeth II.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson crashed the 2015 Dallas wedding of Chris and Scott Lindsay, who worked with LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group The Human Rights Campaign. “This is a special union because they helped fight for those rights,” the singer said before hitting the stage to sing “I Still Love You” at the reception.