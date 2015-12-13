In Her Friends' Own Words: Why Everyone Loves Birthday Girl Taylor Swift
Cute cats, great music and an ever-growing circle: There's no excuse for not loving Taylor Swift — and these celebs agree!
SHE'S INCLUSIVE
"It's not a vaginas-only club."
– Ed Sheeran, on Swift's infamous squad
SHE'S ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU
"It's amazing to have friends who are so supportive."
– Hailee Steinfeld, on the super-loyal Swift
NO ONE CAN SAY A BAD WORD ABOUT HER
"The truth is I think @taylorswift13 is amazing + an incredible example of what's possible."
– Jared Leto, after comments he made about Swift caused a stir online
SHE GETS YOU PUMPED UP
"She said, 'Let's do it!' And I'm like, 'I'm ready!' First of all, I always wanted to see her show. I was in Miami, and she opened the door, and I said, 'Of course, let's have fun.' She goes, 'Rick, I've always wanted to sing 'Livin' La Vida Loca.' Can we do it?' I'm like, 'Okay, we'll do whatever you want.' And she looked so beautiful and sexy. She was so cool."
– Ricky Martin on making an appearance during the star-studded 1989 tour
SHE GUARANTEES A GOOD TIME
"They put on a great show. Taylor and her girls look fantastic and like they're having a blast. Good for them."
– Bette Midler on Taylor setting #SquadGoals
SHE MAKES PEOPLE FEEL GOOD – IN UNCONVENTIONAL WAYS
"But the whole time she was talking she was kind of, like, petting my hair. I think she was just drawn to it. And of course I'm not going to be like, 'Hey, can you stop?' I mean, it felt good!"
– The Weeknd, on how Taylor can make the weirdest of interactions feel normal
SHE'S THOUGHTFUL – AND QUICK TO RESPOND ON EMAIL
"I had met her before and had her contact, but I thought, 'Gosh, how many emails does she get? Probably a million.' I emailed her and said, 'I know this is really last-minute, but my stepdaughter's in town, and if we could see the show and say hi, that would be amazing.' I didn't really expect anything back. Within five minutes, she's like, 'Yes, come! Come and see the show.' She's so cool. I think the greatest thing about her is she really wants to create great memories for people."
– Kate Bosworth, on getting her step-daughter tickets to the 1989 world tour
SHE'S A FOREVER FRIEND
"We're in such different places in our lives, and we've been so consistent and we've stayed together. It's very rare to have that [kind of friendship]. I'm just so thankful for her."
– Selena Gomez on her long-lasting friendship with Swift
BASICALLY, EVERYONE WANTS TO BE HER BESTIE – OR HER WIFE
"Umm whoever thought I was throwin shade clearly doesn't know I have a 'Taylor Swift Please Be My Wife Voo Doo Doll' #obsessed. Look how rad she is here making my niece Heather feel like a rock star. Love my Canadian family almost as much as I love Taylor Lively. I mean Swift. Ok, FIIINE we can hyphenate our last names. Xo Blake Swift-Lively 4eva."
– Blake Lively, confessing her deep love for Swift