Celebrity Couples Who Met Filming Music Videos

From Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, these stars turned their on-set sizzle into real-life romance

Now that's what we call a "meet cute"!

It's not uncommon for movie and TV actors to end up dating their costars, so why shouldn't musicians get in on the fun? Some singers, like Brad Paisley, cast music video costars they already had a crush on (that would be his now-wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Others, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, were just a chance encounter that led to something more.

Whether their future significant others played their love interests or just made a cameo, these stars found love on the set of their own music videos.

Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The country music star developed a bit of a crush on his actress wife when he first saw her in the 1991 film Father of the Bride. They met in 2001 when he asked her to be in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her," and the rest is history! The pair married in 2003 and share two children, Huck, 14, and Jasper, 11.

Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney

Gaga met Kinney in 2011, on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video. The pair dated for five years, eventually getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 after Kinney proposed with a heart-shaped ring. The pair called off their engagement the following year.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Shakira & Gerard Piqué

The singer was filming a video her song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in 2010 when she met her soccer star partner (it was a theme for the World Cup, after all). The pair have been together for now over the decade — though they never married — and share two children, Sasha and Milan.

Tyga & Blac Chyna

Chyna and Tyga met in 2011, when she starred in his "Rack City" music video. Though they split in August 2014, the pair share son King Cairo.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The pop icon and her boyfriend of four years met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Asghari told Forbes, "My girlfriend now — at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.'"

Joe Jonas & Camilla Belle

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova

The notoriously private couple — who share three kids — started their relationship after meeting on the set of Iglesias' "Escape" music video. The tennis star played his love interest in the music video, and shortly thereafter, became his real-life love interest. They've now been together for two decades.

Maluma & Natalia Barulích