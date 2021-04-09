Celebrity Couples Who Met Filming Music Videos
From Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, these stars turned their on-set sizzle into real-life romance
Now that's what we call a "meet cute"!
It's not uncommon for movie and TV actors to end up dating their costars, so why shouldn't musicians get in on the fun? Some singers, like Brad Paisley, cast music video costars they already had a crush on (that would be his now-wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Others, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, were just a chance encounter that led to something more.
Whether their future significant others played their love interests or just made a cameo, these stars found love on the set of their own music videos.
Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley
The country music star developed a bit of a crush on his actress wife when he first saw her in the 1991 film Father of the Bride. They met in 2001 when he asked her to be in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her," and the rest is history! The pair married in 2003 and share two children, Huck, 14, and Jasper, 11.
Lady Gaga & Taylor Kinney
Gaga met Kinney in 2011, on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video. The pair dated for five years, eventually getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 after Kinney proposed with a heart-shaped ring. The pair called off their engagement the following year.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
There's no pair quite like PEOPLE's Most Beautiful and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive! Teigen and Legend met in 2006 on the set of his music video for "Stereo." They married in 2013 and share two children, Miles and Luna — and have costarred in two music videos since (that would be "All of Me" and "Wild.")
Shakira & Gerard Piqué
The singer was filming a video her song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in 2010 when she met her soccer star partner (it was a theme for the World Cup, after all). The pair have been together for now over the decade — though they never married — and share two children, Sasha and Milan.
Tyga & Blac Chyna
Chyna and Tyga met in 2011, when she starred in his "Rack City" music video. Though they split in August 2014, the pair share son King Cairo.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
The pop icon and her boyfriend of four years met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. Asghari told Forbes, "My girlfriend now — at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.'"
Joe Jonas & Camilla Belle
Jonas' relationship with Belle caused some major drama at the time — he was dating Taylor Swift when he met Belle on the set of the Jonas Brothers' Love Bug music video and swiftly (see what we did there) called it quits with the singer. Swift responded by writing her song "Forever and Always" about him and revealed in a 2008 interview on Ellen that he broke up with her via a "27 second" phone call. Belle and Jonas called it quits in 2009 — and Swift and Jonas are all good now, don't worry!
Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova
The notoriously private couple — who share three kids — started their relationship after meeting on the set of Iglesias' "Escape" music video. The tennis star played his love interest in the music video, and shortly thereafter, became his real-life love interest. They've now been together for two decades.
Maluma & Natalia Barulích
The two shared some steamy moments on camera when they met on the set of Maluma's video for "Felices los 4," and soon took their love off-camera. The singer told Hola! in 2018, "It was love at first sight. She went on with her life, and I went on with mine, but shortly after we started dating."