The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella 2023

Music (and love!) were in the air throughout Coachella this year. Here's a roundup of the cutest celebrity couples who hit the desert to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of festive 'fits, good tunes and even better vibes

Published on April 17, 2023 11:47 AM
Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Coachella Festival
Hailey Bieber Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber made their way to the desert for another weekend of festival fun. The model shared a roundup of Coachella highlights on Instagram, of which one picture featured a sweet pic sitting on her husband's lap.

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio attend REVOLVE Festival 2023
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker coordinated their all-black ensembles at Revolve Festival in celebration of the brand's 20th anniversary.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Nina Dobrev and Shaun White arrive at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California Pictured: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Shaun White wrapped his arm around Nina Dobrev as they made their way to the festival grounds on Coachella day 1. The Olympian even shared an exclusive engagement update when chatting with PEOPLE at the Celsius Oasis Vibes House before heading to the festival.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Rauw Alejandro performs with Rosalía at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Rosalía's Saturday night set brought the hits — and the love. The Grammy-winning artist surprised fans when she welcomed fiancé Rauw Alejandro to the stage, to join her in singing two songs from their recent joint EP, RR.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Celebrities seen at the Celsius Coachella Party. Featuring: Brock Davies, Scheana Shay Where: Indio, California, United States When: 14 Apr 2023 Credit: Rachpoot/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Rachpoot/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies kept things brief at the Celsius party, coordinating in tight white attire and matching shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are all smiles as they leave a vegan restaurant in Palm Desert after celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary
MEGA

With Blink-182 performing a surprise set during Coachella's kickoff weekend, you can bet Kourtney Kardashian would be in attendance to support her husband Travis Barker. The two were spotted stepping out in coordinating graphic tees later in the weekend.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival
Steven Simione/Getty Images

Bachelor couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were nothing but smiles as they posed at Revolve Festival dressed for the west, with Godwin serving major cowgirl vibes.

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey

Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey attend the 2023 REVOLVE Festival
Steven Simione/Getty Images

Madison Bailey and girlfriend Mariah Linney cuddled up for a sweet photo at Revolve Festival, a day after hitting Nylon House together the night prior.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe and Roger Berman at ZOEasis in the Desert 2023 Presented by The Zoe Report The Zoe Report Presents ZOEasis In The Desert 2023
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG

Rachel Zoe was on hand to host ZOEasis, the seventh annual iteration of her Coachella bash. In addition to guests including Alessandra Ambrosio, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, Zoe was joined by her husband of more than 30 years, Rodger Berman.

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Edwin Arroyave at ZOEasis in the Desert 2023 Presented by The Zoe Report The Zoe Report Presents ZOEasis In The Desert 2023
John Salangsangfor BDG/Shutterstock

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave dipped into the ZOEasis for a fun day date together.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Stephen Gimigliano

Stephen Gimigliano and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at ZOEasis in the Desert 2023 Presented by The Zoe Report The Zoe Report Presents ZOEasis In The Desert 2023
John Salangsangfor BDG/Shutterstock

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Stephen Gimigliano shared a kiss while chilling in the VIP lounge at ZOEasis.

