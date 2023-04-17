The Cutest Celebrity Couples Who Attended Coachella 2023

01 of 11 Justin and Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber made their way to the desert for another weekend of festival fun. The model shared a roundup of Coachella highlights on Instagram, of which one picture featured a sweet pic sitting on her husband's lap.

02 of 11 Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker coordinated their all-black ensembles at Revolve Festival in celebration of the brand's 20th anniversary.

03 of 11 Shaun White and Nina Dobrev BACKGRID Shaun White wrapped his arm around Nina Dobrev as they made their way to the festival grounds on Coachella day 1. The Olympian even shared an exclusive engagement update when chatting with PEOPLE at the Celsius Oasis Vibes House before heading to the festival.

04 of 11 Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella Rosalía's Saturday night set brought the hits — and the love. The Grammy-winning artist surprised fans when she welcomed fiancé Rauw Alejandro to the stage, to join her in singing two songs from their recent joint EP, RR.

05 of 11 Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Rachpoot/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies kept things brief at the Celsius party, coordinating in tight white attire and matching shoes.

06 of 11 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker MEGA With Blink-182 performing a surprise set during Coachella's kickoff weekend, you can bet Kourtney Kardashian would be in attendance to support her husband Travis Barker. The two were spotted stepping out in coordinating graphic tees later in the weekend.

07 of 11 Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Steven Simione/Getty Images Bachelor couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were nothing but smiles as they posed at Revolve Festival dressed for the west, with Godwin serving major cowgirl vibes.

08 of 11 Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey Steven Simione/Getty Images Madison Bailey and girlfriend Mariah Linney cuddled up for a sweet photo at Revolve Festival, a day after hitting Nylon House together the night prior.

09 of 11 Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Rachel Zoe was on hand to host ZOEasis, the seventh annual iteration of her Coachella bash. In addition to guests including Alessandra Ambrosio, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, Zoe was joined by her husband of more than 30 years, Rodger Berman.

10 of 11 Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave John Salangsangfor BDG/Shutterstock Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave dipped into the ZOEasis for a fun day date together.