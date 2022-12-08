Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season

From the Backstreet Boys to Alicia Keys, artists who are spreading cheer through song

By
Kate Hogan
Published on December 8, 2022 12:44 PM
01 of 08

Backstreet Boys: A Very Backstreet Christmas

backsteet boys christmas album
US: Backstreet Boys release highly anticipated first-ever Christmas album A Very Backstreet Christmas https://www.bmg.com/de/news/backstreet-boys-a-very-backstreet-christmas-announcement.html. Backstreet Boys - A Very Backstreet Christmas (c) BMG

In July, the Backstreet Boys announced they'd made their very first Christmas album, dropping A Very Backstreet Christmas on Oct. 14. The album — featuring Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — includes 13 songs, a mix of classic covers and original tunes.

Buy It! A Very Backstreet Christmas, amazon.com

02 of 08

Alicia Keys: Santa Baby

Alicia Keys Santa Baby
Alicia Keys Records

Also dropping a Christmas album for the first time ever: Alicia Keys, whose Santa Baby features festive favorites like the title track and "The Christmas Song," plus new tunes including the lead single, "December Back 2 June."

Buy It! Santa Baby, amazon.com

03 of 08

Harry Connick, Jr.: Make It Merry

Harry Connick Jr. Make It Merry
Georgia Connick

Harry Connick, Jr.'s fourth holiday album, Make It Merry, features the singer's takes on "Jingle Bells" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," plus originals like "When My Heart Finds Christmas" and "Make It Merry." He's currently on a cheery tour in support of the record: check out the December dates here.

Stream It! Make It Merry, music.apple.com

04 of 08

Thomas Rhett: Merry Christmas Y'all

Merry Christmas, Y'all Thomas Rhett
The Valory Music Co.

It's a country Christmas! Thomas Rhett's first-ever Christmas collection, Merry Christmas Y'all, puts a Nashville twist on four crowd pleasers, "Winter Wonderland" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" among them. "I love everything about Christmas — there's nothing like the holiday season," he said in a release. "I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!"

Stream It! Merry Christmas, Y'all, music.apple.com

05 of 08

Various Artists: Def the Halls

Def the Halls
Def Jam

Billed as a "Def Jam family showcase," according to a release, Def the Halls boasts tracks from Alessia Cara, Jhené Aiko, DaniLeigh and more, with 16 cool covers of yuletide hits. (Stay for Calabasas' take on "Last Christmas.")

Stream It! Def the Halls, music.apple.com

06 of 08

Joss Stone: Merry Christmas, Love

Merry Christmas, Love Joss Stone
S-Curve

"I have thought about making a Christmas album for years, I am Christmas obsessed!" said Joss Stone of her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, which opens with a cover of Stevie Wonder's "What Christmas Means to Me," plus tunes inspired by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and other classic crooners. The original "Bring On Christmas Day" evokes Stone's "lifetime love for the joyful holiday," according to a release.

Buy It! Merry Christmas, Love, amazon.com

07 of 08

David Foster & Katharine McPhee: Christmas Songs

Katharine McPhee Jokes She 'Guilted' Husband David Foster Into Making a Christmas Album Jingle Bell Rock
David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Morelli Brothers

It's all in the name! David Foster and Katharine McPhee's first joint album as a married couple is Christmas Songs, a collection of their favorites. "We thought we would just put a couple songs out on Spotify, and then we did this seven-song EP situation and our co-manager started sending it around to a couple labels," McPhee told PEOPLE. "Before we knew it, we had a whole Christmas plan of shows and promotion."

Buy It! Christmas Songs, amazon.com

08 of 08

Andrea Bocelli with Kids Matteo and Virginia: A Family Christmas

Andrea Bocelli
The Bocelli family. Courtesy

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli wrangled two of his children, Matteo and Virginia, to join him on A Family Christmas, a 13-track album featuring modern songs like "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and traditional carols like "The First Noel."

"We really wanted to make an album that truly reflected us, to recreate a mood, that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas is able to instill in us," Andrea, who's also dad to son Amos, an engineer and musician who contributed his piano skills to the record, told PEOPLE. "I hope that the serenity and joy that constantly marked each moment of our work together comes through in every note sung."

Buy It! A Family Christmas, amazon.com

