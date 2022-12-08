Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season

01 of 08 Backstreet Boys: A Very Backstreet Christmas US: Backstreet Boys release highly anticipated first-ever Christmas album A Very Backstreet Christmas https://www.bmg.com/de/news/backstreet-boys-a-very-backstreet-christmas-announcement.html. Backstreet Boys - A Very Backstreet Christmas (c) BMG In July, the Backstreet Boys announced they'd made their very first Christmas album, dropping A Very Backstreet Christmas on Oct. 14. The album — featuring Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — includes 13 songs, a mix of classic covers and original tunes. Buy It! A Very Backstreet Christmas, amazon.com

02 of 08 Alicia Keys: Santa Baby Alicia Keys Records Also dropping a Christmas album for the first time ever: Alicia Keys, whose Santa Baby features festive favorites like the title track and "The Christmas Song," plus new tunes including the lead single, "December Back 2 June." Buy It! Santa Baby, amazon.com

03 of 08 Harry Connick, Jr.: Make It Merry Georgia Connick Harry Connick, Jr.'s fourth holiday album, Make It Merry, features the singer's takes on "Jingle Bells" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," plus originals like "When My Heart Finds Christmas" and "Make It Merry." He's currently on a cheery tour in support of the record: check out the December dates here. Stream It! Make It Merry, music.apple.com

04 of 08 Thomas Rhett: Merry Christmas Y'all The Valory Music Co. It's a country Christmas! Thomas Rhett's first-ever Christmas collection, Merry Christmas Y'all, puts a Nashville twist on four crowd pleasers, "Winter Wonderland" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" among them. "I love everything about Christmas — there's nothing like the holiday season," he said in a release. "I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!" Stream It! Merry Christmas, Y'all, music.apple.com

05 of 08 Various Artists: Def the Halls Def Jam Billed as a "Def Jam family showcase," according to a release, Def the Halls boasts tracks from Alessia Cara, Jhené Aiko, DaniLeigh and more, with 16 cool covers of yuletide hits. (Stay for Calabasas' take on "Last Christmas.") Stream It! Def the Halls, music.apple.com

06 of 08 Joss Stone: Merry Christmas, Love S-Curve "I have thought about making a Christmas album for years, I am Christmas obsessed!" said Joss Stone of her debut holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, which opens with a cover of Stevie Wonder's "What Christmas Means to Me," plus tunes inspired by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and other classic crooners. The original "Bring On Christmas Day" evokes Stone's "lifetime love for the joyful holiday," according to a release. Buy It! Merry Christmas, Love, amazon.com

07 of 08 David Foster & Katharine McPhee: Christmas Songs David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Morelli Brothers It's all in the name! David Foster and Katharine McPhee's first joint album as a married couple is Christmas Songs, a collection of their favorites. "We thought we would just put a couple songs out on Spotify, and then we did this seven-song EP situation and our co-manager started sending it around to a couple labels," McPhee told PEOPLE. "Before we knew it, we had a whole Christmas plan of shows and promotion." Buy It! Christmas Songs, amazon.com