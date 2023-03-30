All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — So Far!

Getting a chance to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is no easy feat, but these famous faces were able to snag a seat to one of the hottest shows of the year.

The "Blank Space" singer, 33, kicked off the highly anticipated tour on March 17 in Arizona with a setlist that went for more than three hours and included exciting effects and eye-catching costumes.

As she continues to travel around the country, the Grammy Award winner is packing stadiums with die-hard Swifties, including some familiar faces.

See which stars have been spotted at the Eras Tour so far!

Ellen Pompeo

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

The Grey's Anatomy star shared a glimpse into her experience at the Eras Tour in Las Vegas to her Instagram Story. In the video, her daughter Sienna May lip-syncs to "Blank Space" dressed in a sparkly dress.

The concert was a full circle moment for both parties as Swift famously named one of her cats Meredith, after Pompeo's character on the long-running medical drama, and Pompeo appeared in the starry video for Swift's single, "Bad Blood."

Shania Twain

Shania Twain. Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

It seems "Blank Space" is quite popular among the stars as Shania Twain also showed her love for the pop hit on her Instagram Stories.

The country legend was filmed dancing to the 2014 hit and summed up the video with "What a show!" after attending the concert in Vegas.

Emma Roberts

Amy Sussman/Getty

One fan was able to catch Roberts appearing to have the time of her life in Vegas, dancing and singing to "Style" in a video shared to TikTok.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Moretz was seen in a video, re-shared to Twitter by a Swift fan account, jumping up and down and singing along to "Love Story." The actress herself later posted photos from her epic Vegas weekend.

Emma Watson

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Numerous fans spotted the Harry Potter actress in the VIP section during Swift's stop in Las Vegas and in this video, she was seen enjoying the show next to Este Haim.

Marcus Mumford

Marcus Mumford, who is a longtime collaborator and friend of Swift's, joined her on stage in Las Vegas and performed "Cowboy Like Me" from her album Evermore. Though he has previously included the song in his own set lists, this was the first time Swift had performed the song live, Rolling Stone noted.

Jade Jolie

JADE JOLIE/INSTAGRAM

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum — who was featured in the music video for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" — went all out with a themed outfit which she posted to her Instagram.

Jolie is known to bear a strong resemblance to Swift — she's even tapped herself a "TSwift Illusionist" in her Instagram bio.

Khalen Saunders

TWITTER

For the Super Bowl champion, the Eras Tour was a family affair. Not only was Saunders joined by his daughter and wife to experience Swift's show, his older brother, Kameron, is one of the tour's dancers!

"Just to think, my babies have seen their dad AND their Tete Goofy perform on a world stage! Excellent show last night @taylorswift you might really be the 🐐," he wrote on Instagram. "And to my big brother, continue to inspire. Myself, all those hopeful dancers, and the rest of the world needs people like you to look to when you need hope. Love you ❤️🤞🏾"

Diplo

DIPLO/INSTAGRAM

The international DJ also showed up for Swift's Saturday night show in Las Vegas, sharing a few glimpses of his experience to his Instagram Story. In one slide, he captioned the video, "I kinda know the lyrics," while moving along to "Anti-Hero."

Diplo and Swift have a history, as he came under fire years ago after sharing a body-shaming tweet about the "Bad Blood" songstress.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern/Instagram

Laura Dern made sure to get in on the fun for the Eras Tour kickoff in Glendale, Arizona, with her family.

Dern, who starred as the evil stepmother in Swift's music video for "Bejeweled," shared on Instagram that she was en route to the show with her two kids, Ellery and Jaya.

"First time in five years. Taylor here we come," she captioned the fun photo, which showed the trio sporting cowboy hats.

Later, the Big Little Lies actress posted a few snaps of Swift's show from the crowd and even managed to snag a pic with the queen herself (above).

"Celebrating our amazing buddy's first show of tour," Dern wrote. "Extraordinary. Found family. #ErasTour"

HAIM

Fan videos taken from inside the stadium revealed that Dern and her kids were not the only special guests that Friday night.

The actress danced the night away with two of the Haim sisters — who also starred in the "Bejeweled" music video — and Emma Stone.

HAIM will serve as an opening act for Swift later in the tour.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone. Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

In another video shared by a fan, Stone took us back to that scene from Easy A as she was seen singing and dancing her heart out. The actress responded to "You Belong With Me" with as much excitement as you'd expect from any fan lucky enough to attend the Eras Tour — famous or not!

JJ Watt

Former NFL player, JJ Watt, had nothing but "respect" for Swift after snagging a seat to the first night.

On March 19, Watt shared a video to Twitter about his experience, explaining that he attended the show with his wife Kealia and her friends.

"First off, unbelievable," he said. "The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers — just you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans, and this is done the right way for people paying money to come and see her."

He later applauded the length of the set, touting that the performance went on for "3 hours and 15 minutes" and that the singer performed "44 songs" with "no intermission."

"When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money's worth and some," he wrote alongside the video.