Whether rumored feud or real "Bad Blood", these celebrity duos have endured plenty of speculation about the state of their relationships. From Hailey Baldwin Bieber addressing the rumor that she "stole" husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, to Weird Al Yankovic's initially ill-received Coolio parody, these famous faces all decided to build a bridge — and get over it!

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

Tyrell Hampton

Following Hailey's bombshell conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September where she addressed rumors of a feud between herself and Gomez, the two were photographed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2nd annual gala, looking as close as could be in a series of cuddly, friendly photos.

Weeks prior, Baldwin Bieber had appeared on Alex Cooper's podcast and denied rumors she "stole" husband Justin from his ex-girlfriend Gomez.

Over the years, both women have seemingly attempted to shut down rumors of ill will between the two of them, and this time around, Hailey directly said that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," and explained that it's "all love" between both her and Justin's former partner.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin, whom she married over four years ago.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

After months of song-fueled speculation about the state of the Disney stars' (and rumored exes) relationship, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett posed together on the red carpet for the season premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The chummy photo op surprised fans, who had been following their supposed fallout (to recap: The two met while playing love interests in the 2019 High School Musical franchise spinoff, which reportedly turned into a real-life relationship; the two never confirmed either a romance or split).

Despite their silence on the matter, Rodrigo's Grammy-winning single "drivers license," released in January 2021, was widely speculated to be about her alleged breakup with Bassett.

He revealed in December that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since the song's debut despite his attempts to reach out, and fans parsed his own lyrics for any sign of a response to Rodrigo. Their red-carpet reunion put any lingering resentment rumors to rest.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

These two no longer have "Bad Blood" after years of back and forth culminated with a literal olive branch.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were friendly in public and on social media starting way back in 2008, and the vibes remained friendly — until Taylor Swift's September 2014 interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the release of 1989.

Swift disclosed that the song "Bad Blood" was about a fellow female pop star who she claimed tried to "sabotage an entire arena tour" by hiring Swift's tour dancers. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' ... So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Though she didn't name names, internet sleuths pointed to Katy Perry, and shortly after the interview, Perry Tweeted a Mean Girls reference: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…"

In May of that year, Perry went on the record with her side of the story during her Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, telling the host that Swift sparked their feud. "There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," she said, explaining, "It's about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

Four years later, Swift received a surprising gift from Perry ahead of her Reputation tour: an olive branch and sweet letter from Perry.

"Hey Old Friend — I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us," Perry wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air."

Over a year after the olive branch, the pair shared a second peace offering: a plate of cookies, frosted to say "Peace at last" and surrounded by two peace signs. Perry posted a pic on Instagram and tagged Swift, although it's unclear who sent and who received the cookies.

"feels good @taylorswift," Perry captioned the Instagram photo; Swift responded by commenting 13 pink heart emojis — her lucky number that she often references.

Then, finally, in July 2019, Perry made an appearance in Swift's star-studded music video video for "You Need to Calm Down," dressed as a cheeseburger and giving a big hug to a French fries-clad Swift.

"This meal is BEEF-free," Perry wrote on Instagram. Swift, meanwhile, called the two "A happy meal."

In 2020, after Perry welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, she revealed that Swift sent her a hand-embroidered pink blanket for Daisy.

"Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 ," Perry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the blanket that came with a note, dated May 3, from Swift.

Pink and Christina Aguilera

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Pink and Christina Aguilera famously worked together (along with Mya and Lil' Kim) on the song "Lady Marmalade" for the 2001 film Moulin Rouge — but it turns out that the project was where their alleged feud began, as Pink explained in a VH1 Behind the Music special released in 2009.

"[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part," she recalled of an initial meeting between the musicians and executives. "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f—ing meeting's about.' "

In August 2017 Pink responded to a user on Twitter who believed that her 2001 music video for the song was the only "relevant" music video of her nearly 20-year career, even calling Pink a "Xtina backup dancer." She added: "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other," Pink tweeted, adding, "I [heart] Xtina, we've made amends…."

While there has been some "she said, she said" about a night they spent together at a nightclub years ago (Pink said Aguilera tried to take a swing at her, the "Ain't No Other Man" singer denied doing so) the two have appeared to bury the hatchet.

They publicly reunited in 2016 when Pink served as an advisor for Team Christina during the tenth season of The Voice.

In 2019 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Aguilera officially buried the hatchet with Pink, saying "She's a different person now ... she's a mom. She's cool."

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty

Swift's minor 2015 tiff with Nicki Minaj seemed to be the product of a misunderstanding.

After Minaj's video "Anaconda" was snubbed for video of the year at the 2015 VMAs (in favor of nominations for Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar), Minaj responded on Twitter that she was rejected for her video's aesthetic.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Minaj tweeted at the time.

Swift appeared to take that personally and replied to Minaj, saying: "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.."

Minaj shot back a denial that she was calling out Swift at all.

"Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this," Minaj wrote.

Swift quickly called a truce, responding, "If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on."

On the night of the awards, the two shocked audiences when Swift made a surprise appearance during Minaj's set.

Swift walked on stage in a red, shimmery number and delivered a few of Minaj's lyrics before joining the rapper in front of the stage for a surprise rendition of "Bad Blood," proving that their recent Twitter feud is a thing of the past.

Coolio and Weird Al Yankovic

Despite going through a rough patch in the late 1990s, Weird Al Yankovic and Coolio were in friendship paradise a decade later.

Though the two appeared cordial while presenting the award for favorite alternative artist at the 1996 American Music Awards — with Yankovic even sporting Coolio's iconic hairstyle — the parody artist appeared to take the imitation too far.

Yankovic's 1996 parody song "Amish Paradise," inspired by Coolio's 1995 Grammy-Award-winning single "Gangsta's Paradise" initially did not sit well with the rapper.

"I ain't with that…I think that my song was too serious...I really…don't appreciate him desecrating the song like that," Coolio told a reporter at the 1996 Grammy Awards, according to Vulture. "His record company asked for my permission, and I said no. But they did it anyway."

By the early 2000s, though, Coolio appeared to have reconsidered his stance on Yankovic's parody, which is one of the accordion player's biggest hits ever.

"I sat down, and I really thought it out," Coolio told students at the Institute of Production & Recording in 2011, according to Yahoo! News. "I was like, 'Wait a minute.' I was like, 'Coolio, who the f--- do you think you are? He did Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson didn't get mad.' "

In the wake of Coolio's death in 2022, Dan Ozzi shared an excerpt of an interview he once did with rapper, during which he asked the late rapper about any lingering resentment toward Yankovic — to which Coolio responded that he "let that go so long ago."

"Let me say this: I apologized to Weird Al a long time ago and I was wrong," he said in the interview. "Y'all remember that, everybody out there who reads this s---. Real men and real people should be able to admit when they're wrong and I was wrong, bro."

The two publicly reconciled at the XM Satellite booth at the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Vulture reported, adding that Yankovic said of the encounter, "I don't remember what we said to each other exactly, but it was all very friendly and after a minute, he was gone. I turned to the next person in line and said, Did that really just happen?"

After Coolio's sudden death at age 59 on Sept. 28, Yankovic shared a photo of the two embracing and the message "RIP Coolio."