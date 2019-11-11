Miley Cyrus, Céline Dion and More Stars Who've Had to Bounce Back from Vocal Injuries

The singer announced in May 2015 that he would have to undergo surgery for damaged vocal cords. The singer had previously postponed his Australian tour due to a small hemorrhage on his cords.

He wrote in a message to fans at the time, “Dear all: I am very upset to announce I have been battling to get my vocal cords better the last 10 days but unfortunately they haven’t recovered and I am going to need surgery. I’m so gutted to be missing all the shows and events I was meant to be playing at. The doctors say I will be back in 6-8 weeks and I cannot wait to sing for you all soon.”

Not to worry, he returned from surgery with the same sultry, strong voice he had before!