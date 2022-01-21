Cher, Boy George & More React to Meat Loaf's Death: He Was 'Simultaneously Frightening and Cuddly'

Hollywood is mourning the death of Meat Loaf.

Thursday evening, the rock legend died at his home surrounded by family and close friends, PEOPLE confirms. He was 74.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," his agent said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"... We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time," the statement continues. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking."

Since news of Meat Loaf's death, many celebrities have paid tribute to the late rocker, honoring his remarkable legacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meat Loaf Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends," wrote Boy George. "He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans," said Cher. "Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day."

In a statement of his own, British actor Stephen Fry remembered Meat Loaf, who he performed alongside on Saturday Night Live years ago. "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century," he tweeted.

Added Fry, 64: "… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful …"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Meat Loaf Credit: Pete Still/Redferns

"Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace - Rick x," Rick Astley tweeted alongside a more recent picture of himself and the artist.

Adam Lambert also paid tribute to Meat Loaf, writing, "A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I'm sure you're singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf."

Said Bonnie Tyler: "I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace."

"The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. - ALW," wrote Andrew Lloyd Webber.

And former President Donald Trump, who hosted The Celebrity Apprentice when Meat Loaf competed on the reality show in 2011, released a statement on Friday: "Meat Loaf was a great guy—got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice. He was smart, talented, open, and warm. His success was enormous—we all loved him. Meat Loaf will be greatly missed!"

Meat Loaf Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1947 as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf began his career in the arts in school productions.

After moving to Los Angeles in his 20s, Meatloaf joined the original L.A. Roxy cast of The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, where he portrayed both Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott. He was later asked to reprise his role as Eddie in the 1975 film adaptation.

In 1977, Meat Loaf broke into the music scene with his debut album, Bat Out of Hell. In 1993, he released a follow-up LP, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.

The records produced a group of hits, including "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."